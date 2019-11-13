ClearTax aims for Rs 100Cr biz from online GST course

Clear Tax aims to train 75,000 tax professionals and more than two lakh businesses through its new e-learning course in partnership with Udemy.

By Press Trust of India
13th Nov 2019
  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close

Financial technology firm ClearTax has rolled out an online GST course with plans to generate Rs 100 crore business by March 2020.


The company has set a target of training 75,000 tax professionals, and more than two lakh businesses through new e-learning course in partnership with online education platform Udemy before the launch of the new GST return filing system.


"This course comes at a cost of Rs 4,800. However, the company is currently giving a discount of 25 percent till December 31," ClearTax Founder and CEO Archit Gupta told PTI.


Cleartax

ClearTax Founder and CEO Archit Gupta

Also Read

Flipkart partners with Cleartax to help sellers with tax accounting related services


At a discounted rate and full enrolment rate, back of the envelope calculation shows that the company will be able to generate business of Rs 100 crore.


"Businesses are expected to be hit with cash-flow problems in the first phase of the new GST return filing system, which is due to be launched soon. The new GST return filing system proposes that businesses can claim input credit only after their suppliers upload sales invoices. This course will provide them for a smooth transition to the new GST return filing system," Gupta said.


Since inception, ClearTax has raised $65 million in equity capital investment. Some of its marquee investors include PayPal Co-founder Peter Thiel’s Founders Fund, Max Levchin, and Scott Banister, along with Composite Capital, Sequoia Capital, and SAIF Partners.


The startup also claims that close to 600,000 businesses, 60,000 CAs and tax professionals, and over 1,000 large enterprises have utilised ClearTax’s GST Software for GST-compliant billing and filing returns.


This October, ClearTax acquired Bengaluru-based audio streaming platform Dose FM for an undisclosed amount. Acquisition of Dose FM will help ClearTax bolster its mobile capabilities and enable the platform to rapidly build accounting, analytics, and governance products for MSMEs and individuals.


(Disclaimer: Additional background information has been added to this PTI copy for context)



(Edited by Saheli Sen Gupta)


Also Read

With $3.3M already in the pocket, ClearTax raises $12M in Series A funding within 2 months



  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close
Report an issue
Authors
Press Trust of India

Related Tags

Trending Now

Trending Stories

[Startup Bharat] Beyond OYO and five-stars, Chandigarh-based LivingStone Stays is changing how Indians travel with experiential stay offerings

Debolina Biswas

18-year-old coder launches startup with Rs 5,000, reports revenues of Rs 1 crore in 3 years

Vishal Krishna

Facebook launches integrated payments on WhatsApp, Instagram, and Messenger

Sohini Mitter

Amazon launches Project Zero in India designed to eliminate counterfeit products

Thimmaya Poojary
Daily Capsule
How Freshworks’ Girish Mathrubootham is readying for an IPO (and other top stories of the day)
Read Here

Latest

Updates from around the world

OnePlus wants India to drive global R&D with Rs 1,000 Cr spend: India GM Vikas Agarwal

Vishal Krishna

Pharmacy retail chain Medplus plans IPO to raise Rs 700 Cr

Press Trust of India

B2B food company Elior India announces the launch of platform El Chef

Sindhu Kashyap

Ola Electric brings PE fund advisor BVR Subbu onto its board

Sampath Putrevu

[Funding alert] Sunstone Eduversity raises Rs 11.3 Cr in seed funding led by Prime Venture

Thimmaya Poojary

Budget 2020: FinMin seeks suggestions for rationalising income tax, other duties

Press Trust of India

Our Partner Events

Hustle across India
Tue Oct 08 2019

She Builds Tech Mentorship Program

Vijayawada
Tue Nov 19 2019

Zoholics

Mumbai
Thu Jan 09 2020

GIPC 2020

New Delhi
Thu Feb 13 2020

Future of Women 2020

Bangalore