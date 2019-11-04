With every order, India is improving the livelihood of many families

By Jerlin Justus
4th Nov 2019
  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close
Amazon Seller Services

Amazon Seller Services

View Brand Publisher

After frequent glances at your front door, and waiting anxiously for the Amazon package you ordered to be delivered, there’s nothing like that moment when you get your product and excitedly unpack it. But, have you ever wondered about the people who make these seamless deliveries to your doorstep each time you need something? Do you know the impact you’re creating for the faces behind the products you buy on Amazon?


These packages hold a lot more – they hold the stories of the dreams and hard work of individuals who, with their grit and passion, are earning a livelihood and sustaining their families. With each package, it's not just the consumers and decision-makers who experience great value, but also the sellers, artisans, partners, and brands at Amazon. The tremendous response and trust that you show towards them, through Amazon as a channel, is helping them improve their lives, and in turn, contributing to the economic development of the country. Every policy, every product decision, every item that gets added to the cart, every doorstep delivery is a step towards India’s inclusive growth.


feature

Amazon India has over five lakh small businesses, artisans, women entrepreneurs, and emerging brands selling on their marketplace, each of them investing in their own dreams. From handicrafts and skincare to nutrition bars and traditional Rogan art, these sellers come from diverse geographies such as Odisha, Meghalaya, Tamil Nadu, and so on.


One such seller is Rani Ravindran, an enterprising homemaker from Periyakulam in Tamil Nadu, who sells wooden toys and cotton pillows to earn a livelihood. She wanted to achieve something meaningful, and be a role model for her children. She tried her hand at e-commerce and today, through selling on Amazon, she has buyers not just from Periyakulam, but from as far away as Kashmir. With 1,500 orders per month, she is able to support her elderly mother as well. "Everyone knows me as Periyakulam’s first Amazon seller. I’ve also started helping many women set up their business online. From making my children proud, to helping women build their businesses, I’m grateful that today I’m able to inspire the people in my life," says Rani.


Ravi Donga, 20, from Surat, Gujarat, longed to gift something to his eight sisters, being their only brother but was unable to. He started selling women’s ethnic wear on Amazon, with one design created by his sisters. Today, he has over 1,453 unique designs in his store. With the amazing turnover, he has finally achieved his goal of wanting to buy something for his sisters with his own money.


The weavers in Pochampally have also benefited from the orders that come in from Amazon. Hand looming, as a profession, was passed down to them by their forefathers. They used to sell garments at proper rates and had fewer customers, which left them with no money for food, and even led to people dying of starvation. With e-commerce, they've been able to sell directly to customers, profits have increased, and today are able to feed their families.


This festive season, each order you place changes the lives of these sellers, delivery agents and partners. It brings happiness, bright lights and sparkle to their homes and families. Thank you India…your contribution has been the reason for their success, and made their festival celebration even more Dhamakedaar (bigger).




  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close
Report an issue
Authors
Jerlin Justus
Jerlin loves all things chocolate. Sticky notes, to-do lists, and reminders are her greatest confidantes and she has a song for every situation. She believes there is nothing worse than holding on to an untold story, and when words fail, music always speaks.

Related Tags

Trending Now

Trending Stories

This Indore girl started up with just Rs 3.5 lakh in 2014. This year, she will rake in Rs 100 cr in revenue

Athira Nair

ShareChat got zero revenue from its 60 million users in FY19

Sameer Ranjan

From Rs 1 lakh to Rs 24 Cr: how 4 NIT engineers churned out profit by making educational labs smarter

Sutrishna Ghosh

[Tech30] With 2 lakh customers, this startup aims to be the first marketplace bank for small businesses

Apurva P
Daily Capsule
Making a change - your startup fix for the week
Read Here

Latest

Updates from around the world

A Microsoft Research AI project is automating driver's license tests

Thimmaya Poojary

[Funding alert] Venture Catalysts invests in deep-tech computer vision startup peAR

Tarush Bhalla

Droom acquires Xeraphin to strengthen credit lending business

Tarush Bhalla

Techsparks 2019: Is India ready to embrace e-mobility and ride the next wave of connectivity?

Team YS

[Funding alert] Lokal raises $3M from Y Combinator, 3one4 Capital, others

Debolina Biswas

How the 4 Cs in a student-centered learning approach will be game changers in the 21st century

Beas Dev Ralhan

Our Partner Events

Hustle across India
Tue Oct 08 2019

She Builds Tech Mentorship Program

Vijayawada
Tue Nov 19 2019

Zoholics

Mumbai
Thu Jan 09 2020

GIPC 2020

New Delhi
Thu Feb 13 2020

Future of Women 2020

Bangalore