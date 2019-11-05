[Funding alert] Experian invests in mobile marketing platform Vserv

Experian has invested an undisclosed amount in Vserv. This will be its seventh investment across Asia Pacific over the past two years.

By Sindhu Kashyap
5th Nov 2019
  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close

Data, analytics, and decisioning company Experian has picked up a strategic stake in smart data mobile marketing platform Vserv Digital Services. While the deal size and amount were undisclosed, the company stated the investment was in line with its vision to boost financial inclusion, by ensuring a friction-free digital onboarding experience for its consumers.


This will be Experian's seventh investment across Asia Pacific over the past two years. In a statement, Sathya Kalyanasundaram, Country Head and Managing Director, Experian India, said,


“We’re excited to partner with Vserv to drive this next phase of growth for both organisations. Vserv’s mobile marketing platform and access to authentic telco datasets through its unique data management platform ensures immediate synergies to our core product propositions."
Vserv

Sathya Kalyanasundaram, Country Head and Managing Director, Experian India along with Dippak Khurrana, Founder and CEO, Vserv (left to right)

Also Read

[Funding alert] Edtech platform ENpower raises seed round from Nikhil Vora of Sixth Sense Ventu...


This partnership will bring a combination of Experian's data, analytics, and technology expertise along with Vserv's targeting solution to a large internet user base. The team believes that currently, over 45 percent of India's adult population has no access to credit. Thus, one of the biggest challenges faced by the BFSI sector is lack of information in acquiring customers to enable financial inclusion.


At present, Experian has records of over 940 million unique loans in India. The team believes that this partnership will build on the company's initiative to enable financial inclusion by expanding the scoring to new-to-credit (NTC) customers using its in-house analytics capabilities.


"This is yet another step for Experian in championing alternate data partnership clubbed with deeper engagement in the BFSI sector, which aligns with our long-term strategy of scaling India to new heights through organic and inorganic growth opportunities," Sathya said.


With this partnership, the BFSI sector will be able to reach out to specific consumers, offer access to a vast array of financial products and services to a larger consumer base. The team adds that its consent-driven solutions will help remove friction in the consumer onboarding experience. Thus, adding a new dimension for financial institutions.


Dippak Khurana, Co-founder and CEO, Vserv, said,


“This partnership shares our vision of driving effective consumer outreach through innovation in digital marketing technology. We will focus on rolling out smart products for the BFSI sector across the marketing stack as its key business partner. Indian consumers have a huge appetite to adopt friction-free digital sign-ups for financial products. Vserv and Experian will work closely with the BFSI sector to enable it.”



(Edited by Suman Singh)


Also Read

[Funding alert] Lokal raises $3M from Y Combinator, 3one4 Capital, others

Also Read

Startup funding in the time of economic slowdown: YourStory’s funding report for Jan-Sep 2019


  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close
Report an issue
Authors
Sindhu Kashyap

Related Tags

Trending Now

Trending Stories

Instagram outlines India plans, to tap into local creators and communities through major initiatives

Sohini Mitter

This Indore girl started up with just Rs 3.5 lakh in 2014. This year, she will rake in Rs 100 cr in revenue

Athira Nair

WhatsApp says alerted govt of spyware attack in Sept too; IT Min says past info was inadequate

Press Trust of India

Losing her father and all her family’s money pushed this woman to fix the broken medical system

Ramarko Sengupta
Daily Capsule
Why SoftBank's risk-loving bets maybe what the world needs (and other top stories of the day)
Read Here

Latest

Updates from around the world

Nao Spirits’ co-founder, Anand Virmani, says it is important to struggle to truly appreciate the end result

Jyoti Chidambaram Ayyar

From freshly prepared school meals to preservative-free snacks, Lil’ Goodness is helping parents provide the best for their little ones

Team YS

[Funding alert] Edtech platform ENpower raises seed round from Nikhil Vora of Sixth Sense Ventures

Rashi Varshney

Uber announces financial results for the third quarter of 2019, losses stand at $1.2 B

Debolina Biswas

AWS Unicorn Sports League brought big league startups onto the sports field to test their mettle

Jerlin Justus

Draw up norms to have control over Google, Facebook, Twitter: Mohandas Pai

Press Trust of India

Our Partner Events

Hustle across India
Tue Oct 08 2019

She Builds Tech Mentorship Program

Vijayawada
Tue Nov 19 2019

Zoholics

Mumbai
Thu Jan 09 2020

GIPC 2020

New Delhi
Thu Feb 13 2020

Future of Women 2020

Bangalore