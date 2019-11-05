[Funding alert] Edtech platform ENpower raises seed round from Nikhil Vora of Sixth Sense Ventures

ENpower's entrepreneurship learning programme focuses on school children in the age group of 8-18 years.

By Rashi Varshney
5th Nov 2019
Mumbai-based edtech startup ENpower, which provides entrepreneurship learning programmes for teenagers, has raised seed funding of Rs 2.65 crore from an investor consortium led by Nikhil Vora, Founder & CEO of Sixth Sense Ventures, a consumer-centric venture fund.

 

ENpower's entrepreneurship learning programme focuses on school children in the age group of 8-18 years. Recently, the company rolled out Season 2 of its competition called India's Future Tycoons (IFT) programme, which allows interaction between young adults and industry veterans.


startups


According to the startup, the latest funding will help ENpower expand its outreach to 300 schools in the next 18-24 months. It will also invest in building tech platforms that will enable an ecosystem of students, educators, corporates, and startups to encourage innovation and entrepreneurship among young minds, and scale IPs such as India's Future Tycoons (IFT) to build larger awareness about the mission.

 

Nikhil Vora, Founder and CEO, Sixth Sense Ventures, said,

“The most fulfilling part of any investment is when it has the potent to make an impact. India has the youngest population in the world and thereby a thriving ideas market, and it needs to inculcate entrepreneurship at a young seeding stage. Elated that the mission of ENpower is to engage with students in their formative years in grades 6-10, towards entrepreneurship. I believe this is a huge catalyst and an ability to create a property akin to a Junior Shark Tank in India via India's Future Tycoon”.

Besides the IFT competition, ENpower offers many courses and workshops like Junior MBA, Idea to Venture, Mind Your Own Business, ENlabs, and Design Thinking to mitigate the uncertainty of job market and acquire the requisite entrepreneurial skills to cope with future career demands.


Commenting on the development, Sushil Mungekar, Founder & CEO, ENpower said: “Nikhil coming on board is a great validation of our mission. Nikhil brings enormous expertise and a unique perspective on how to build sustainable consumer-centric businesses. His mentoring will surely help Team ENpower build a brand that stands for trust and purpose that scales to millions of students”. 


(Edited by Megha Reddy)


Also Read

Meet these 17-year-old entrepreneurs in Delhi reaping profits from their gardening startup


Authors
Rashi Varshney

Rashi is a Delhi-based Journalist interested in tech,people, and startups,Tell her your story at rashi@yourstory.com

