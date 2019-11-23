Book free rides on this taxi app by watching ad videos (and other top stories of the day)

VAOO Cabs is the newest app-based fleet taxi service in town and it runs on an interesting premise – watch ads, earn credits, and spend those credits on your taxi rides.

By Team YS
23rd Nov 2019
VAOO Cabs is the newest app-based fleet taxi service in town and it runs on an interesting premise – watch ads, earn credits, and spend those credits on your taxi rides. Launched in October, VAOO garnered immediate attention thanks to legendary Indian cricketer Kapil Dev, who’s not only one of the investors in the startup, but is also its brand ambassador.


VAAO_Capsule

Razorpay adds credit cards to its neo-banking platform

Razorpay

Razorpay Founders (L-R), Harshil Mathur and Shashank Kumar

Payments solutions platform Razorpay is now going beyond payments and be a neo-banking solution for startups, SMEs, as well as the gig economy. In this line, Razorpay launched corporate credit cards for SMEs and startups, with RBL as the company’s banking partner.


Madhavan Ramanujam on monetising innovation

Accel Podcast Madhavan

In this episode of the #InsightsPodcast series, Madhavan Ramanujam, Partner at Simon-Kucher & Partners and author of ‘Monetizing Innovation’, deep-dives into the nine-step framework for successful monetisation, and the four kinds of monetising innovation failures.


Cyber-threat intelligence predictions for 2020

Cybersecurity Company


Threat intelligence and analytics company CYFIRMA says new and emerging technology across 5G, IoT, drones, and autonomous systems will expose governments and businesses to new threats and risks.


This woman entrepreneur wants to create kinder content

Mallika Bajaj

Mallika Bajaj says digital citizens living the 4.0 life need to ‘take control of our content’. This is why she has founded tech platforms like Little Yellow Beetle, and ApnaDr.


Accountants are real heroes for SMBs: Aditi Puri Batra

Aditi Puri Batra, Intuit

Aditi Puri Batra

The Goods and Services Tax (GST) has moved compliance online. So small businesses need to move online as well and maintain data online, including detailed management and recording cash flow. Here's how accountants will help SMBs tackle these challenges.


Careworks Foundation is creating a future-ready workforce

Children playing

Children playing in school.

Careworks Foundation’s three-pronged programme focuses on school enrichment, student development, and teacher enhancement, and aims to accelerate sustainable socio-economic development.


Royal Enfield confirms electric future for the brand

Royal Enfield Classic 350

With the ever-rising scepticism to internal combustion engines, the future of the automotive world is electric. Every manufacturer is gearing up to take on the electrification challenge head-on and Royal Enfield does not want to be left behind. 


Authors
Team YS

