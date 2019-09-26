A

[Funding alert] US and India-based personalised supplements company 1Balance raises $2M led by Accel Partners

1Balance will use new funds to put in place production facilities, a product team, and a distribution network, enabling the firm to create the best quality personalised supplements.

By Sujata Sangwan
26th Sep 2019
  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close

The US and India-focused natural supplements company 1Balance, which offers personalised healthy living products on a subscription basis, on Thursday announced it had raised $2 million in seed funding. 


The round was led by Accel Partners with participation from Larry Braitman and a group of prominent angel investors. 


Subrata Mitra, Founder and Managing Partner at Accel Partners, said,


“1Balance has a unique approach and positioning in the healthy living segment: It is unifying latest technology and traditional herbal sciences (like Ayurveda) to deliver a set of robust health and wellness products. With personalisation at its core, 1Balance is positioned well to emerge as a leader in the healthy lifestyle space." 
Funding
Also Read

Sequoia, Accel and Blume were the most active startup investors of 2018; China-based Shunwei Ca...


In a statement, the company said these funds will help it to put production facilities, a product team, and a distribution network in place, enabling the firm to create the highest quality products.  


The proprietary technology-driven personalisation platform builds and ships a completely herbal and personalised supplement, based on your metabolic profile, arrived at from a series of questions that you answer online.


The platform also offers other personalised products (like tea) which are made with herbal ingredients, and good specifically for your metabolism, it added. 


1Balance was founded in December 2018 by Dikshant Dave (CEO), Shrinivasa Sharma, and Karthikeyan Iyer. Prior to this, Dikshant lead a company named CureJoy, focused on healthy living and wellness, and quit it when 1Balance set up its India office in March 2019.


Larry Braitman, one of the key investors who also plays an active role in 1Balance at a strategic level, said,


“We are seeing a significant trend in the way people are looking at their own health now. The emphasis has gone back to healthy living as opposed to a healthcare or disease-management mindset. And I see that 1Balance has this philosophy at its core. This is a company that breathes this DNA and to me that is going to be the key, as this space heats up further.” 


Last week, Accel also led a $1 million seed funding round in US and Bengaluru-based Spacejoy, an e-design startup offering interior design as a service. 


It also backed firms like HomeLane, Ally, Infra.Market, MindTickle, CureFit, Spinny, Mihup, Zenoti, Zinier, RentoMojo, CleverTap, and Scripbox this year.


(Edited by Teja Lele Desai)

Also Read

Accel India's Dinesh Katiyar speaks on cross-border startups


  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close
Report an issue
Authors
Sujata Sangwan

Sujata is an engineering graduate and has done her Post Graduation in Human Resource Management. She has a deep interest in startups & technology. She can be reached at sujata@yourstory.com

Related Tags

Trending Now

Trending Stories

OnePlus 7T India launch tomorrow: here's all you need to know

Rashi Varshney

How this brother-sister duo is shaking up India’s $50B wedding market with a dating app

Sutrishna Ghosh

[Funding alert] Sachin Bansal picks up majority stake in fintech company CRIDS, named CEO

Press Trust of India

Mohit Kuvadia, founder of eco-friendly brand VOLOQ, says that the challenges of his entrepreneurial life helped him quit smoking

Ryan Frantz
Daily Capsule
UpClose with Medlife CEO Ananth Narayanan (and other top stories of the day)
Read Here

Latest

Updates from around the world

[Funding alert] US and India-based personalised supplements company 1Balance raises $2M led by Accel Partners

Sujata Sangwan

Social media can be used as 'weapon' for good governance: PM Narendra Modi

Press Trust of India

How Aditya Birla Bizlabs is connecting with innovative startups

Team YS

‘We need founders to take the risk and pivot instead of being stubborn about existing business models,’ says investor Ash Lilani

Sameer Ranjan

Insurtech startup Coverfox’s B2B platform posts 300 pc growth in a year, digitises thousands of offline agents

Sohini Mitter

[Funding alert] Hyderabad-based Darwinbox raises Series B investment of $15M led by Sequoia India 

Sindhu Kashyaap

Sign up for our Daily Newsletter

Our Partner Events

Hustle across India
Fri Sep 27 2019

CAHOTECH 2019

CHENNAI
Sat Sep 28 2019

Pitney Bowes Shipping Hackathon 2019

Gurugram & Pune
Sun Sep 29 2019

The Red Brick Summit - Kaleido

Ahmedabad
Mon Sep 30 2019

Eureka!'19

IIT Bombay