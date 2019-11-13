Windrose Capital to invest over Rs 200 Cr in Indian startups

Venture capital firm Windrose Capital on Monday said it plans to invest over Rs 200 crore in startups in India over the next two years.

The company announced the initial closing of 'The Next Billion Fund', which will invest up to $30 million (approximately Rs 214 crore) in early stage high growth startups across the country.

Windrose Capital has already made investments in multiple startups from financial services, healthcare logistics, and AI-based data insights space.

"The firm is in advanced talks with over a dozen more companies from different sectors and will be looking to complete several more investments before the end of this quarter," Windrose said in a statement.

Windrose Capital Managing Partner Rohit Goyal said the fund is expected to be exhausted within two years.

"We exist to serve this opportunity by enabling potential Indian unicorns to arrive on the global stage," Goyal said.

The company has made investment in mass market mutual fund distributor Nivesh.com for the underserved population of Tier-II and III cities, healthcare logistics firm Biddano, and data services firm Paper VC.

As an entrepreneur-led fund, Windrose Capital claims to have a ‘Founder First’ approach towards investments, which is instrumental for working closely with startup founders to enable them in their journey and help them stay focused on their mission.





Goyal added, “An investment from us is about more than just capital. We bring to businesses our operational expertise, a focused group of hands-on entrepreneurial advisors, and a supportive community. Windrose capital will allow you to focus on what you do best: go ahead and create value.”

Venture capital firm 100X.VC is also planning to invest over Rs 200 crore in startups in India by the end of next year. The VC firm has rolled out a corporate venture capital (CVC) programme for India to partner with local corporations that have corpus to invest in startups.











