IIM Lucknow Alumni Association set to host its annual entrepreneur meet in Bengaluru

IIM Lucknow is hosting Entrepreneur Summit 2019, the second edition of its invite-only annual entrepreneur meet in Bengaluru this Saturday.

By Sindhu Kashyap
14th Nov 2019
The IIM Lucknow Alumni Association will be organising the Entrepreneur Summit 2019, the second edition of its annual entrepreneur meet on November 16, in at The Leela Palace and SAIF Partners Office, Bengaluru. With this meet, the association aims to bring together IIM Lucknow's alumni who have been a part of the entrepreneurial and startup ecosystem.


An invite-only event exclusively for the IIML alumni, the event will hold presentations by alumni entrepreneurs and investors along with ecosystem enablers like brand/marketing experts as well as investment banking firms founded by its alumni.


IIM Lucknow Alumni Association

IIM Lucknow Alumni Meet


Anshu Prasher, Board Member, IIML Alumni Association and General Partner, Whiteboard Capital, said: "IIM Lucknow is probably one of the strongest contributors to the entrepreneurial ecosystem with more than 10 percent of the community working in this ecosystem. This event is intended to bring together alumni entrepreneurs, investors, and ecosystem enablers to network and help each other in our endeavour to build an even more thriving community of thought leaders in the innovation space."


There also will be three separate parallel sector-wise panels, where more than 50 companies founded by IIML alumni are expected to present. The team is looking at over 150 attendees. Sector experts from companies like RP Sanjiv Goenka Group, Myntra-Jabong, and Decathlon will be attending the event.


Currently, over 700 entrepreneurs are a part of IIM L's alumni. This annual meet acts as a key forum for entrepreneurial networking, mentorship, inspiration, exchange of knowledge, and mutual assistance across multiple fields including marketing, branding, positioning, fund raising, and strategic partnerships. 


Supported by the Alumni Committee of IIM L, the event has been sponsored by Mahindra Lifespaces. The key alumni investors attending the event will be Mridul Arora, SAIF Partners, Darshit Vora, Kalaari Capital, Anshu Parsher, Whiteboard Capital, Ravinder Vashist, Roots Venture, and Prerna Bhutani, India Quotient.


Some of the key IIM L alumni include Rivigo Co-founder Deepak Garg, Faasos Founder Jaydeep Barman, Loadshare Founder Raghuram Talluri, and Jayant Paleti, Co-founder of Darwinbox.


Mridul Arora, Managing Partner, SAIF Partners said, "IIML today boasts of an enviable set of alumni who are global business leaders, entrepreneurs and investors. Meeting such a vibrant community under one roof is a fantastic opportunity, and I am very excited about attending the event and catching up with as many folks as possible." 


(Disclaimer: YourStory is an event partner for the IIML Alumni Association Annual Entrepreneurs Meet)



(Edited by Evelyn Ratnakumar)


