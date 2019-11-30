[Jobs Roundup] Do you like to teach creative arts? These openings may be right up your alley

If you love spending time teaching kids and have a knack for guiding them in creative arts, here are a few openings for you to become a teacher.

By Swetha M
30th Nov 2019
  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close

Academicians believe that a balance of curricular and extracurricular activities is essential for proper development of a child. In fact, many children personally opt to learn music, dance or participate in drama. As a result, special training for these arts in schools has significantly increased over the years.  


Extracurricular teachers are specialised in any of these art forms (music, dance, drama, crafts, or sports). They are responsible for training the children in the art form, monitor their progress, and evaluate their performance regularly. They strive to teach students as well as encourage them to experiment with art.


online teacher jobs
Also Read

[Jobs Roundup] Do you believe in the power of your art? Make your illustrations popular through...

YourStory has curated a list of openings in the teaching profession:

Speech and Drama teacher

Appletree International

Experience needed: 0-1 years


Appletree is on the lookout for zealous freshers who are interested in directing plays. The ideal candidate will be a committed teacher whose responsibility lies in facilitating theatre programs. They should coordinate with the other departments for school events. They must also conduct parent orientations, assess performances and direct plays regularly.


For more information, click here


Zumba Fitness Instructor

Snap Fitness India Pvt Ltd

Experience needed: 1 year


Candidates for this job role will lead aerobic classes in the Zumba style. They must demonstrate exercises and monitor client progress. They will have to guide the clients in maintaining a fitness routine and promote general fitness.


For more information, click here


Teacher – Extracurricular activities

Daisy Montessori School

Experience needed: 5+ years


The preschool is looking for enthusiastic teachers for extracurricular activities like dance, yoga, art, and craft. The candidate must be a passionate and creative teacher who loves kids and is dedicated towards teaching them patiently. They will have to discuss with parents, maintain a positive environment, and take up the responsibility to nurture children through training programmes.  


For more information, click here


Swimming coach

Axcess Consultancy Services

Experience needed: 1-5 years


The organisation is looking for a determined swimming coach who can teach new swimming styles and strokes. They should be able to use a variety of activities to promote water confidence in the swimmers. They will analyse and help improve the techniques, stroke placement, speed and style of the swimmers.


For more information, click here


Dance teacher (Primary school)

Deens Academy

Experience needed: 2-5 years


At Deens Academy, the selected candidate will be assigned duty to ensure the students’ interest in dance by setting challenging tasks. They need to focus on maintaining pace of the course and also enhance student performance. The dance teacher should teach the art of dance to the children in the most effective way possible.


For more information, click here


Craft and play facilitator

Tugbug Creative Private Limited

Experience needed: 0-5 years


Candidates applying for the role of a craft and play facilitator should be passionate and optimistic to provide an imaginative art world to the children. They must keep the children engaged with new stories, crafts and music. They should ensure the safety of the children while maintaining a hygienic play environment. They should be flexible to experiment with new teaching methods.


For more information, click here



(Edited by Evelyn Ratnakumar)


Also Read

[Jobs Roundup] Do you love planning content? Check out these openings



  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close
Report an issue
Authors
Swetha M

Related Tags

Trending Now

Trending Stories

Zomato elevates Akriti Chopra as CFO

Tarush Bhalla

This Bengaluru startup is paying Rs 1 lakh to interns to sleep for 9 hours a day

Sutrishna Ghosh

With over 1,000 kitchens in a year, Swiggy invests Rs 250 Cr to focus on cloud kitchens

Sindhu Kashyaap

How these openings at Bounce can help build a career in customer experience

Swetha M
Daily Capsule
How Amazon India is promoting inclusivity at its silent stations (and other stories of the day)
Read Here

Latest

Updates from around the world

WATCH: The week that was – from meat that is Licious to the future of cricket, here are some great startup lessons

Vishal Krishna

NATHEALTH and NHA to set up accelerator programme to support healthcare startups

Rashi Varshney

#TogetherWeProsper: As Intuit Circles hits the 1-year milestone, startups share their growth experience

Team YS

Processing 30 billion images a month, here’s how ImageKit delivers 98% of the optimised images in under 50 milliseconds using AWS

Sindhu MV

From trends to transformation: how the Bengaluru ByDesign Festival 2019 showcases the power of art and design

Madanmohan Rao

[The Turning Point] From blogging to setting up a corporate training startup – the inspiring story of Simplilearn

Apurva P

Our Partner Events

Hustle across India
Tue Oct 08 2019

She Builds Tech Mentorship Program

Vijayawada
Tue Nov 19 2019

Zoholics

Mumbai
Thu Jan 09 2020

GIPC 2020

New Delhi
Thu Feb 13 2020

Future of Women 2020

Bangalore