The realm of art and design has formed an integral part of society. Today, traditional writing faces tough competition with art. It is always the picture that easily captivates our attention. Thereafter, the search for creative, spontaneous illustrators has gained momentum.





An illustrator is an artist who creates two-dimensional visuals and art pieces that will be used as part of the design in a company. They are storytellers with an exceptional interest in drawing images to speak for them. They convey a feeling, meaning, and story as effectively as a written text. They simplify a complicated idea and ease people’s difficulty in understanding a product, solution, or situation.









YourStory has curated a list of job openings for illustrators:

Illustrator

Chumbak Design Pvt Ltd

Experience needed: 2-3 years





Chumbak is seeking an outgoing, energetic, and creative in-house illustrator who will add their artistic skills to create designs for its products. The candidate must be updated on design trends and contribute to the creative brainstorming. Creating briefs, illustrating aesthetic concepts, and developing designs would be their job role. Knowledge of Adobe Photoshop and Adobe Illustrator is essential.





Illustrator

Peech India

Experience needed: 3+ years





Peech Studio India is on the lookout for an open-minded and pro-active illustrator. Candidates should have strong skills in Adobe Photoshop and Adobe Illustrator. The selected candidate will have to create images, graphic elements, and visuals with story plans and references. They should be able to produce visually appealing environments and corporate infographics. Creating graphic themes and storyboarding would be their task.





Graphic Designer – Illustrator specialist

Honeycomb Creative Support

Experience needed: 3-5 years





Candidates who have bubbling ideas and can come up with creative visuals would be the company's choice. They should be able to create magnificent illustrations, icons, and infographics. They are expected to draw rough sketches for approval and produce final illustrations. If the candidate loves researching and generating new ideas, it is a plus.





Graphic Designer – Illustrator

Niki.ai

Experience needed: 1- 3 years





The company is searching for an outstanding designer who has an immense passion for powerful ideation. Their love for illustrating, cartooning, and doodling should help spark new designs. The candidate should have a great sense of colouring and typography while designing. Working knowledge of Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, and Adobe After Effects is a necessity.





Illustrator

Dotball Interactive

Experience needed: 1+ years





As an illustrator, the candidate will have to develop concepts, graphics and layouts for product illustrations, company logos, and websites. They should be able to determine the size and arrangement of illustrative material, copy font style, and size. Preparing rough drafts and reviewing final drafts for improvisation would be their responsibility.





