[Jobs Roundup] Do you believe in the power of your art? Make your illustrations popular through these openings

If you are a born artist who knows your way around Adobe Photoshop and Adobe Illustrator, here’s a wonderful opportunity for you to become an illustrator.

By Swetha M
23rd Nov 2019
  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close

The realm of art and design has formed an integral part of society. Today, traditional writing faces tough competition with art. It is always the picture that easily captivates our attention. Thereafter, the search for creative, spontaneous illustrators has gained momentum.


An illustrator is an artist who creates two-dimensional visuals and art pieces that will be used as part of the design in a company. They are storytellers with an exceptional interest in drawing images to speak for them. They convey a feeling, meaning, and story as effectively as a written text. They simplify a complicated idea and ease people’s difficulty in understanding a product, solution, or situation.


adobe stock


Also Read

[Jobs roundup] Do you love exploring the field of animation? Engage in motion graphics through ...

YourStory has curated a list of job openings for illustrators:

Illustrator

Chumbak Design Pvt Ltd

Experience needed: 2-3 years


Chumbak is seeking an outgoing, energetic, and creative in-house illustrator who will add their artistic skills to create designs for its products. The candidate must be updated on design trends and contribute to the creative brainstorming. Creating briefs, illustrating aesthetic concepts, and developing designs would be their job role. Knowledge of Adobe Photoshop and Adobe Illustrator is essential.


For more information, click here.

Illustrator

Peech India

Experience needed: 3+ years


Peech Studio India is on the lookout for an open-minded and pro-active illustrator. Candidates should have strong skills in Adobe Photoshop and Adobe Illustrator. The selected candidate will have to create images, graphic elements, and visuals with story plans and references. They should be able to produce visually appealing environments and corporate infographics. Creating graphic themes and storyboarding would be their task.


For more information, click here.

Graphic Designer – Illustrator specialist

Honeycomb Creative Support

Experience needed: 3-5 years


Candidates who have bubbling ideas and can come up with creative visuals would be the company's choice. They should be able to create magnificent illustrations, icons, and infographics. They are expected to draw rough sketches for approval and produce final illustrations. If the candidate loves researching and generating new ideas, it is a plus.


For more information, click here.

Graphic Designer – Illustrator

Niki.ai

Experience needed: 1- 3 years


The company is searching for an outstanding designer who has an immense passion for powerful ideation. Their love for illustrating, cartooning, and doodling should help spark new designs. The candidate should have a great sense of colouring and typography while designing. Working knowledge of Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, and Adobe After Effects is a necessity.


For more information, click here.

Illustrator

Dotball Interactive

Experience needed: 1+ years


As an illustrator, the candidate will have to develop concepts, graphics and layouts for product illustrations, company logos, and websites. They should be able to determine the size and arrangement of illustrative material, copy font style, and size. Preparing rough drafts and reviewing final drafts for improvisation would be their responsibility.


For more information, click here.



(Edited by Suman Singh)



Also Read

[Jobs Roundup] Test your marketing skills with these startup openings




  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close
Report an issue
Authors
Swetha M

Related Tags

Trending Now

Trending Stories

How this Delhi startup by 20-somethings became a Rs 200 Cr business

Ramarko Sengupta

How 3 engineers scaled their Rs 23,000 dorm-room idea to a Rs 1.2 Cr startup

Debolina Biswas

This brother-sister duo’s matchmaking startup has helped over 10,000 people find love

Sutrishna Ghosh

The story of how 45 entrepreneurs pooled together Rs 2,000 Cr to launch a tech university and make India future-ready

Athira Nair
Daily Capsule
Book free rides on this taxi app by watching ad videos (and other top stories of the day)
Read Here

Latest

Updates from around the world

Best of Weekender – From Lara Dutta to Ford vs Ferrari, and Grammy Awards 2020

Asha Chowdary

[The Turning Point] How a doctor-turned-entrepreneur built one of India's largest co-living startups

Sindhu Kashyaap

If you're looking for an Android tablet, the Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 is your best bet

Sahil Bhalla

How this Bengaluru-based startup blends AI and nutraceuticals to give consumers a healthy choice

Apurva P

Book free rides on this taxi app by watching ad videos (and other top stories of the day)

Team YS

What happens at a startup pitch and what investors wish to hear

Sindhu Kashyaap

Our Partner Events

Hustle across India
Tue Oct 08 2019

She Builds Tech Mentorship Program

Vijayawada
Tue Nov 19 2019

Zoholics

Mumbai
Thu Jan 09 2020

GIPC 2020

New Delhi
Thu Feb 13 2020

Future of Women 2020

Bangalore