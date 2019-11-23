Best of Weekender – From Lara Dutta to Ford vs Ferrari, and Grammy Awards 2020

In the year 2000, all eyes were on the stunning trio – Lara Dutta, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, and Dia Mirza, as they represented India at various international beauty pageants. That year, Lara became the second-ever Indian to be crowned winner at the Miss Universe pageant.





Lara Dutta

Now, Lara will be slipping into a new role, as a mentor for the contestants who will take part in the 8th edition of Miss Diva competition. The winners will represent India at Miss Universe 2020. Lara is also an entrepreneur with her own beauty and skincare brand called Arias.









South Korean boy band, BTS

It’s that time of the year again when the music industry’s biggest event – the nominations for the 62nd Annual Grammy Awards were announced. As usual, there seems to have been a few snubs and surprises.





Known for acknowledging the best of best in music, the Grammys announced its elaborate list of nominations this week, but also created quite a furore for the unexpected shutout of the super-famous South Korean boy band, BTS.





This boy band, also known as the Bangtan Boys, is a seven-member group. Their lyrics often focus on personal and social commentary, touch on the themes of mental health, troubles of school-age youth, loss, the journey towards loving oneself, and individualism.





So, what is the latest buzz all about? Check out all this and also find out the latest nominations for the next Grammys in our selected compilation of the chosen bands and albums.





Ingredients of a Keto diet

You may have heard a lot about Keto diets and what you should do to keep this diet and how it always works for those who are trying to lose weight. But how would you know what ‘not’ to do when following a Keto diet.





Our writer, who is a functional nutritionist, tells us all the details about this low-carb, high-protein diet. She talks about all the problem zones of the diet that many people don’t talk about, and warns that you should be careful to understand the diet regimen before deciding to follow it.





Don’t miss her article on whether Keto is for everyone or not.

A scene from the movie, Ford vs Ferrari

Are you planning to watch the movie, Ford vs Ferrari? It is one of the biggest blockbusters of the season, so make sure you put it on your to-do list.





As you wait to watch the movie, here’s an article that will keep your anticipation high. It is a tell-all from the actors, crew, and real-life racers involved with the movie, and about the first-ever cars that they owned.





For instance, did you know that Matt Damon’s first car was a grey ’86 Honda Accord, and that Christian Bale owned an old Buick? If you are a car enthusiast and a movie buff, check out our article on stars and their first cars.





Indira Gandhi

Indira Gandhi was the first and, to date, the only female Prime Minister of India. It was her birthday this week, and we celebrated the event with a compilation of thoughts of this fearless and brilliant stateswoman and politician.

For those who may not remember the historical details, Indira Gandhi was elected President of the Indian National Congress in 1959.

Later, she defeated her rivals to become the Prime Minister of India. Don’t miss reading her opinions on work, politics, martyrdom, and much more.





Namita Ambani

Is your favourite author, Amish Tripathi? Is your hero of fiction, Harry Potter? Do you think that discipline is an overrated virtue? If yes, meet Namita Ambani, COO, The Heal Institute, who feels the same way. Namita started her career as a marketer and spent around four years in the retail industry.





During a sabbatical, she launched an organic food brand and an educational brand. She was looking for a complete change when she got an opportunity to work with the healthcare industry.

In her responses to our Proust questionnaire, she talks about her loves, her regrets, and her most treasured possessions.





As for her motto, “Find something you love and do it better than everyone else” is the best way to forge ahead in life and succeed in all that you plan to do in the days ahead.







