Meet the MAKER: Nandita Das – Actor, Filmmaker, Activist

Nandita Das on how she became the “default face” of India's anti-colourism campaign, her 'accidental' acting career, and more.

By Team YS
29th Nov 2019
  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close

Nandita Das needs no introduction. The 50-year-old actor-filmmaker is one of India’s most celebrated faces in parallel cinema, and she's an activist too. 


From fighting for children’s rights and spreading awareness about HIV/AIDS to speaking out against gender-based violence and working towards the upliftment of Indian widows, Nandita has been a crusader for all seasons and all reasons.


Her latest initiative India’s Got Colour seeks to celebrate the diversity of skin tones in this country, challenging the desi unhealthy obsession with fair skin.


She says, “We are a nation of 1.3 billion, and there are that many skin tones. We are no one thing. How we look is not the only way that defines us. Each one of us is unique and should be comfortable in our own skin colour."


In a conversation with MAKERS India*, Nandita Das, our ChangeMAKER for the month, tells us how she became the “default face” of India's anti-colourism campaign, her 'accidental' acting career, and more.


Nandita Das

*MAKERS India is a feminist brand that seeks to accelerate the women's movement in India through powerful, real-life stories of bold, trailblazing women. MAKERS India was launched in India in October 2019 as part of a strategic partnership between Verizon Media and YourStory Media.

Paytm in talks to raise another $1B funding

Paytm, Vijay Shekhar Sharma

Vijay Shekhar Sharma, Founder of One97 Communications

Digital payments major Paytm is looking at raising another round of funding of $1 billion, and is in discussion with multiple investors, including former UK Prime Minister David Cameron, according to sources. Sources close to the development said the discussions are on and might take a few weeks to get finalised.


Born out of a Bengaluru-based distillery, how Amrut became the whisky of the year

Amrut founders


Amrut Distilleries, founded in 1948 by the late Radhakrishna Jagdale, was built into a globally-renowned liquor company by the late Neelakanta Rao Jagdale. Now, the third generation of the family is taking its malt whisky brand to greater heights globally.


Silicon Valley-based ZNL Ventures launches new angel fund

ZNL Ventures

ZNL Ventures Amit Jain and Sunil Ranka

This new-age fund’s mission is to create the strongest community of founders, investors, and evangelists aligned with its “India First” mantra. With a Silicon Valley experience deep-rooted in Indian culture, it plans to bring in success for early-stage startups.


Why this young graduate turned down a job offer from Estee Lauder’s CEO

Aditya Narang of SafeHouse


Estee Lauder CEO William Lauder personally offered Aditya Narang a position at the New York-based cosmetics MNC. But the 26-year-old had other plans and in 2016 launched SafeHouse Technologies, a mobile-first cybersecurity startup that provides military-grade safety.


It is inexcusable to have founders who cannot get along to run a company

Sasha Mirchandani

Sasha Mirchandanai, Founder of Kae Capital.

In this episode of 100X Entrepreneur Podcast, Sasha Mirchandani, Founder of Kae Capital, talks about his transition from angel investing to starting a seed-funding firm, what he sees in a potentially successful founder, and some market theses that didn’t pan out as anticipated.


India’s first powder room for women in Mumbai is more than a restroom

WOLOO women's powder room

Shivkala at the WOLOO inauguration on November 19.

The powder room near Thane railway station provides many facilities like a small cafe, convenience store, sewing kits, and more for women using local trains. Shivkala Mudaliar, Co-founder of WOLOO shares details of this unique concept.


Top 2019 logistics trends shaping the sector’s growth in India

Logistics-YE

Emerging technological solutions have transformed logistics, a sector that was marred by inefficacies for decades in India. The year 2019 saw the fast-growing sector increasingly focus on B2B and last-mile augmentation. Here’s a closer look at the top 2019 logistics trends.


Now get the Daily Capsule in your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter today! 


  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close
Report an issue
Authors
Team YS

Related Tags

Trending Now

Trending Stories

Zomato elevates Akriti Chopra as CFO

Tarush Bhalla

With over 1,000 kitchens in a year, Swiggy invests Rs 250 Cr to focus on cloud kitchens

Sindhu Kashyaap

Flipkart launches audio-guided tool for first-time shoppers in Hindi and English

Thimmaya Poojary

How this Tirupur founder's bootstrapped cloud tech startup was acquired by L&T Infotech for over Rs 100 Cr

Thimmaya Poojary
Daily Capsule
Meet the MAKER: Nandita Das – Actor, Filmmaker, Activist
Read Here

Latest

Updates from around the world

How curiosity and observation lead to innovation: Rob Walker, author, ‘The Art of Noticing’

Madanmohan Rao

Dreaming of becoming an IITian? Take the first step and register for the FIITJEE Talent Reward Exam!

Team YS

CCI approves Amazon's investment in Future Coupons

Press Trust of India

IAMAI flags ambiguities in draft data protection bill; seeks clarity on classification, consent

Press Trust of India

[Startup Bharat] Ashoka University’s accelerator programme AIMs to bolster startup growth in Tier II and III cities

Sampath Putrevu

Bootstrapped FICM’s Mediation Hub aims to make legal services simple

Sindhu Kashyaap

Our Partner Events

Hustle across India
Tue Oct 08 2019

She Builds Tech Mentorship Program

Vijayawada
Tue Nov 19 2019

Zoholics

Mumbai
Thu Jan 09 2020

GIPC 2020

New Delhi
Thu Feb 13 2020

Future of Women 2020

Bangalore