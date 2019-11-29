Meet the MAKER: Nandita Das – Actor, Filmmaker, Activist

Nandita Das needs no introduction. The 50-year-old actor-filmmaker is one of India’s most celebrated faces in parallel cinema, and she's an activist too.





From fighting for children’s rights and spreading awareness about HIV/AIDS to speaking out against gender-based violence and working towards the upliftment of Indian widows, Nandita has been a crusader for all seasons and all reasons.





Her latest initiative India’s Got Colour seeks to celebrate the diversity of skin tones in this country, challenging the desi unhealthy obsession with fair skin.





She says, “We are a nation of 1.3 billion, and there are that many skin tones. We are no one thing. How we look is not the only way that defines us. Each one of us is unique and should be comfortable in our own skin colour."





In a conversation with MAKERS India*, Nandita Das, our ChangeMAKER for the month, tells us how she became the “default face” of India's anti-colourism campaign, her 'accidental' acting career, and more.





*MAKERS India is a feminist brand that seeks to accelerate the women's movement in India through powerful, real-life stories of bold, trailblazing women. MAKERS India was launched in India in October 2019 as part of a strategic partnership between Verizon Media and YourStory Media.

