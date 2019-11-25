Ola Electric partners with BYPL and BRPL, to expand charging station network to Delhi

The partnership will see Ola Electric partner with BYPL and BRPL to jointly develop the battery charging and swapping systems in New Delhi towards promoting EVs.

By Debolina Biswas
25th Nov 2019
Ola Electric Mobility Pvt Ltd (Ola Electric) announced on Monday that it has inked a partnership with power distribution companies BSES Yamuna Power Limited (BYPL) and BSES Rajdhani Power Limited (BRPL) to bring charging stations to New Delhi. This is a step forward in Ola Electric’s efforts to drive growth across India’s EV ecosystem.


Ola Electric
P R Kumar, CEO of BYPL, said,


“BSES is gearing up to play a major role in the promotion of the EV sector in the national capital. This partnership with Ola Electric is in continuance of these efforts. Setting up of battery-swapping stations will virtually eliminate the wait-time for charging, thus removing a major impediment preventing the adoption of EVs. I am confident such measures will provide the much-needed trigger to increase the penetration of EVs in Delhi and go a long way in reducing pollution.” 


The company has already set up charging networks around the country and is running several pilots to deploy electric vehicles and charging solutions, including battery-swapping stations, among other initiatives.


As a part of the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), Ola Electric will work with BYPL and BRPL to develop battery swapping and charging stations in New Delhi. It is a first-of-its-kind agreement in New Delhi and is expected to accelerate the adoption of EVs in the national capital.


Ankit Jain, Co-founder of Ola Electric, said in a press release:


Ola Electric has been working closely with ecosystem partners across the country to facilitate mass adoption of EVs and create solutions to operate with minimal restrictions. This program further augments our efforts to lay a strong foundation to enable the smooth functioning of EVs across the country by creating a widespread network of charging solutions that vehicle owners and operators can rely on.”


Ola Electric will also be working with power utility companies in Delhi to build a network of charging and swapping stations, providing charging facilities to existing and future EV users. EVs – two and three wheelers and e-rickshaws – will be able to use these services.


The EV swapping stations will be set up at manually identified locations across Delhi where BYPL and BRPL operate. BYPL will facilitate the identification of these strategic locations, depending on the optimum usage and potential of EVs in the area.


Amal Sinha, CEO of BRPL, said, “BSES is committed towards green and sustainable initiatives. Promoting e-mobility and renewable, key to attaining the climate action goals, are the two main drivers of this endeavour. As part of this, we are actively engaging with key stakeholders to create an ecosystem, including allocation of land for setting up such stations, for the promotion of e-mobility. Setting up battery-swapping stations will not only boost the adoption of EVs, but also help in reducing power theft by e-rickshaws.”


(Edited by Athirupa Geetha Manichandar)


Authors
Debolina Biswas

Debolina thinks life is all about seeking that one "great perhaps".  She considers herself a foodie and wants to have her own food and travel column in a magazine someday.

