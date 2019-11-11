Platinum preferred: How platinum defines the new men of character

By Team YS
11th Nov 2019
  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close
Platinum Guild International - India

Platinum Guild International - India

View Brand Publisher

There’s a new breed of men on the horizon. Men that aspire for stature, not status. Men that seek meaning, not material. They are men who believe that character above all is the ultimate differentiator for a man today. Character that is measured with rare values like courage, perseverance, humility, authenticity and commitment to give back. For these men, nothing, not even adversity shakes the ground they stand on. Their word unsaleable; their values, unshakable. They are men of character - so rare that only a rare metal like platinum is befitting of celebrating them and their milestones.

feature

Why platinum? It’s the one metal that truly captures the essence of their being. Found in a few places on the planet, it takes hands of a select few craftsmen to turn this rare element that came to earth two billion years ago into precious jewellery. Platinum is as rare as the values that define men of character which is why we call them Men of Platinum.


Read on to see why Platinum is increasingly becoming the choice of men of character, and what do they have in common with the metal.

Men of character are rare

When Frank Sinatra sang A Good Man Is Hard to Find, it rang a bell then as it does today, decades later. Character isn’t factory-made. It doesn’t come off the shelf, isn’t inherited or handed down genetically. It’s not up for sale, and certainly not commonplace.


There’s a reason why platinum defines the new breed of men. It’s the one metal that embodies how rare they truly are. Even today platinum is found in only a few select locations around the world. Simply put, platinum is exceedingly rare. Much like the men it has come to define.

Men of character are understated

Being understated is a reflection of true depth of character. A man who is understated often goes beyond looks to play into depth, drive, layers and style. A statement cast in fluidity, platinum has been described as the epitome of the new breed of men who convey their resolve and power without a boisterous display of machismo. Appearing minimal and meaningful, platinum jewellery stands out in a crowd, carrying a special panache. And the best part is, the naturally white metal can effortlessly transition from day to night and be used to add instant glam appeal to almost any outfit. Platinum jewellery is all about stature, not status; it’s about meaning, not material.

Men of character play the long game

As the world moves into an era of perpetually accelerating disruption and change, resilience as a characteristic is especially important in the current generation. We live in a generation that prioritizes instant gratification, and resilience is a sign of a strong character. Not giving up and persevering through failures or difficult times is what builds character. A quintessential quality of platinum, whose distinctive character of resilience is why it is universally considered a noble metal.


Platinum’s timelessness reflects this attribute. The metal’s unique qualities give it the duality of being trendy yet eternal. Its unique qualities allow it to stand the test of time and be passed down across generations. If you look closely at a piece of well-loved platinum jewellery, you will notice a satiny finish or patina on the surface that developed over time. Platinum’s patina is celebrated by jewellery lovers and designers because it underscores the metal’s authenticity.


Character transcends time, as does platinum. Through the ages, from the hands of the most skilled craftsmen, platinum found its way into the realm of royalty with monarchs like King Louis XV to music royalty like Elvis Presley. Today, it continues to take centre stage in defining men who are at the top of their game: true men of character.

  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close
Report an issue
Authors
Team YS

Related Tags

Trending Now

Trending Stories

CAIT announces protest against ecommerce giants Amazon and Flipkart

Press Trust of India

Started with 2 employees and Rs 2 lakh investment, this laundry startup now has OYO and Ford as clients

Apurva P

Contrarian View: The case for SoftBank and Masayoshi Son's audacious bets on tech startups across the world

Shradha Sharma

Paytm plans to invest Rs 500 Cr in tech startups

Press Trust of India
Daily Capsule
Chase your dream - your startup fix for the week
Read Here

Latest

Updates from around the world

[Funding alert] Edtech startup Lido Learning raises $3M in Series A from Ronnie Screwvala, others

Sujata Sangwan

India’s largest banking API developer platform YES Fintech Developer Hub by YES BANK is here

Team YS

Twitterati can't keep calm as Alibaba breaks Singles' Day record

Suman Singh

Netflix India revenue grew 8X, profits surged 25X in 2018-19

Sohini Mitter

[Funding alert] Recruiter exchange CBREX raises $1.1M in equity

Sujata Sangwan

PayNearby launches micro ATMs at retail shops; eyes 1 lakh deployments in first year

Press Trust of India

Our Partner Events

Hustle across India
Tue Oct 08 2019

She Builds Tech Mentorship Program

Vijayawada
Tue Nov 19 2019

Zoholics

Mumbai
Thu Jan 09 2020

GIPC 2020

New Delhi
Thu Feb 13 2020

Future of Women 2020

Bangalore