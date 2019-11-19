[Funding alert] Healthcare brand OneLife – Live it right raises Rs 5 Cr in pre-Series A from HNIs

Consumer healthcare brand OneLife will use the new capital to fund its next level of growth through geographical expansion, online and offline growth, marketing, and team building.

By Sujata Sangwan
19th Nov 2019
Mumbai-based OneLife Nutriscience Pvt Ltd, which owns consumer healthcare brand OneLife – Live it right, has announced that it has raised pre-Series A funding of Rs 5 crore from a group of HNIs from the pharma, healthcare, and chemicals industries.  


Commenting on the capital raised, Gaurav Aggarwal, Founder, OneLife, said, 


“We are very happy to have experienced an early acceptance of our products from the customers at a time when the nutraceuticals industry is looking at exponential growth. The funds raised will help us strengthen our product range, expand geographies, increase online and offline presence, invest in marketing and brand building, and add further talent. We are targeting 3x growth over the next 18 months.”


Gaurav Aggarwal, Founder, Onelife

Gaurav Aggarwal, Founder, OneLife, is targeting 3X growth over the next 18 months.

The startup was founded in 2017 by Gaurav Aggarwal who has over 20 years of experience in the nutrition industry. Hailing from a family that has been one of the leading producers of Vitamin B3 in the world, this was a natural progression for Gaurav to leverage his extensive experience and network to develop a promising B2C healthcare brand.


OneLife has over 100 products in the nutrition, wellness, and beauty space with a presence in more than 15 cities across West and North India.


The company is geared up for its next level of growth with this round of capital. It will leverage the infused funds for geographical expansion, online and offline expansion, marketing, and team building.


Last week, Misters.in, a Gurugram-based direct-to-customer health and wellness brand providing personalised online boxes to address men's issues, secured about $1 million in seed funding. The round was led by Sauce.vc, Rainforest Ventures Pvt Ltd, and angel investors. The AI-driven platform offers personalised therapy to men from the privacy of their mobile phones. It aims to foray into cities across India and offers an interface in Hindi and English.



(Edited by Teja Lele Desai)

Authors
Sujata Sangwan

Sujata is an engineering graduate and has done her Post Graduation in Human Resource Management. She has a deep interest in startups & technology. She can be reached at sujata@yourstory.com

