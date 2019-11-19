Mumbai-based OneLife Nutriscience Pvt Ltd, which owns consumer healthcare brand OneLife – Live it right, has announced that it has raised pre-Series A funding of Rs 5 crore from a group of HNIs from the pharma, healthcare, and chemicals industries.





Commenting on the capital raised, Gaurav Aggarwal, Founder, OneLife, said,





“We are very happy to have experienced an early acceptance of our products from the customers at a time when the nutraceuticals industry is looking at exponential growth. The funds raised will help us strengthen our product range, expand geographies, increase online and offline presence, invest in marketing and brand building, and add further talent. We are targeting 3x growth over the next 18 months.”





The startup was founded in 2017 by Gaurav Aggarwal who has over 20 years of experience in the nutrition industry. Hailing from a family that has been one of the leading producers of Vitamin B3 in the world, this was a natural progression for Gaurav to leverage his extensive experience and network to develop a promising B2C healthcare brand.





OneLife has over 100 products in the nutrition, wellness, and beauty space with a presence in more than 15 cities across West and North India.





The company is geared up for its next level of growth with this round of capital. It will leverage the infused funds for geographical expansion, online and offline expansion, marketing, and team building.





(Edited by Teja Lele Desai)



