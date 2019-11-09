TiE announces fourth edition of Global Summit on Nov 14-15

TiE Delhi-NCR, one of the active chapters across The Indus Entrepreneurs or TiE network - a non-profit organisation dedicated to fostering entrepreneurship around the world, announced the fourth edition of the TiE Global Summit, to be held on November 14 and 15 in Taj Palace, New Delhi.





The theme for this year is 'Indian Startups, Global Footprints.' The event will explore how the Indian start-up ecosystem has evolved and created global synergies.





Eminent personalities from the startup ecosystem and thought leaders will be coming together during the Summit. The speaker list includes Amitabh Kant, CEO – NITI Aayog; Phanimohan Kalagara, SVP Product and Engineering – Flipkart Online; Krishna Sundaresan, VP Engineering – CISCO Systems India; Shalini Girish, Director – Google Marketing Solutions India; Falguni Nayar, Founder and CEO – Nykaa; Kunal Bahl, Co-Founder and CEO – Snapdeal; Kanwal Singh, Managing Partner – Fireside Ventures; Dev Khare, Lightspeed India Partners Advisors; Suchita Salwan, Founder and CEO – LBB; among others.













Geetika Dayal, Executive Director of TiE Delhi-NCR said in a press release:





“TiE Global Summit this year will be far more in depth, dimension, and duration than ever before. Two days of exhilarating events are now preceded by two more days when Delhi-NCR will be dipped in the fever of entrepreneurship and fun through the theme based events planned in partnership with multiple organisations. Undoubtedly, it is going to be the most conducive platform for startups to learn, network, and grow...”





The event will also feature keynote speeches by unicorn headliners including Jaspreet Singh, Founder and CEO – Druva; Harsh Jain, Co-founder and CEO – Dream11; and Monish Darda, CTO and Co-founder – ICERTIS, who will talk about how their startups have evolved into high-growth unicorn companies.





TiE inspires entrepreneurs through mentoring, networking, education, incubating, and funding programmes and activities. With more than 2,000 events held each year, TiE brings together the entrepreneurial community to learn from local leaders, as well as each other.





The fourth edition of TiE Global Summit will also provide the backdrop for several startup awards including the 12th season of TiE Lumis Excellence Awards, the third season of TiE QGlue Design Awards, and the sixth edition of Spirit of Manufacturing Awards.





Apart from these, TiE will also host the ninth edition TiE The Knot – a televised live funding event that will facilitate lucrative investment deals for high-potential startups. In previous editions of TiE Global Summit, these prestigious awards have been bestowed upon startups including MakeMyTrip, OYO, and Beer Café.





The event will also host a panel discussion by key Chinese investors and founders including Shirley Mao, Executive Director, Strategic Investment Department – Xiaomi; Benny Chen, Managing Partner – BAce Capital; Boris Zha, Founder – Happy Easy Go; Damien Zhang, VP – CDH Capital; Jeffrey Yam, ED – Integrated Capital; Pei-fu Hsieh, Founder – Karbon; Sianna Liu, Co-Founder – Bulbulive Shopping; Lucy Meihan Lin, Partner – India, Renaissance Capital; and Yumei Wang, CBO – Qihoo India Finance (Lending Adda).









(Edited by Saheli Sen Gupta)











