Zomato elevates Akriti Chopra as CFO

A graduate of Lady Shri Ram College for Women, Akriti Chopra has been with Zomato for a little more than eight years, and joined the startup in November 2011.

By Tarush Bhalla
28th Nov 2019
Gurugram-based foodtech unicorn Zomato has appointed Akriti Chopra as the Chief Financial Officer of the group.


The company said in a statement the appointment was made in April this year. The news comes after it was reported in December 2018 that Zomato’s previous CFO, Sameer Maheshwary, resigned less than six months after he joined the Indian foodtech giant in June last year. He later joined digital payments company Pine Labs and is currently serving as its CFO. 


Akriti Chopra

Akriti Chopra, CFO, Zomato

A graduate of Lady Shri Ram College for Women, Akriti has been with Zomato for a little more than eight years, and joined the startup in November 2011. In her previous role at Zomato, she was the Vice President of Finance and Operations.


When reached out for a comment, Deepinder Goyal, Founder & CEO, Zomato, said,


"Akriti has been building our finance and legal teams for more than eight years now. Her analytical bent of mind, high level of ownership, and moral authority makes her a great fit for the role of CFO at Zomato".


Zomato completed 11 years in July this year. Co-founded by Deepinder Goyal and Pankaj Chaddah in 2008, the startup launched its operations by scanning and putting restaurant menus online.


The company since has diversified itself from restaurant search company to food delivery company, and currently the startup has expanded to 24 countries and serves 10,000 cities globally.


Recently, outlining its growth, Zomato claimed that its platform witnessed 11.2 million average monthly transacting users in the first half of FY20, and the average monthly active restaurants have increased to 119K restaurants for the same period. 


Zomato’s revenue grew by almost three times to Rs 1,397 crore in FY19 from Rs 485 crore in FY18. Simultaneously, the food delivery company’s losses have also widened. From Rs 106 crore loss reported last year, it has increased to Rs 1001 crore in FY19, seeing almost a 9.4X rise.


(Edited by Megha Reddy)


Authors
Tarush Bhalla

Tarush is driven towards delivering unbiased and accurate reportage while engaging with as many mediums as possible to narrate a fresh perspective. Working for the past few years in the digital space with YourStory, he has covered the Indian technology ecosystem extensively, focusing on new age Fintech companies, while building strong connects within the industry. 

