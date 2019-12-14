Is economics your strong point? Use your expertise to land jobs in these companies

In a fast-growing economy, the right person to approach to understand the resources and production market is an economist. The demand for efficient economists are on the rise in a competitive business world.





Economists study the production and distribution of resources, goods, and services. They collect and analyse data, research trends, and evaluate economic issues before deriving solutions for a better economy. By interpreting and forecasting market trends, they advise companies on their economic practices.





YourStory has curated a list of job openings for economists in the business environment:

Senior Economist – IN Fees and Selection Economics

Amazon

Experience needed: 5+ years





Amazon is on the lookout for a motivated economist who will work on key business problems like seller behaviour and program evaluation. The candidates should be able to solve problems using econometric models and provide data-driven guidance. They are expected to conduct, direct and coordinate all phases of research projects. They must partner with economists across WW teams and think of projects with IN/Global scope.





For more information, click here.

Associate Economist – BFS

Winfort

Experience needed: 5-10 years





Selected candidates will have to analyse and interpret financial information and provide economic advice. They should partner with the on-shore Economics team to support research operations. Their responsibility includes developing and maintaining statistical models to forecast economic variables like inflation and GDP. Working knowledge of statistical packages such as Eview, SPSS and STATA is a must.





For more information, click here.

Economic Analyst

Knoema

Experience needed: Not specified





The company is looking for a competent economic analyst who has a strong understanding of data. They must develop economic guidelines and prepare points of view used in data set preparation. Providing litigation support such as writing reports for expert testimony will be their responsibility. The candidates should work with computational accuracy. Knowledge of database like World Bank, IMF, BIS and national sources like RBI, MOSPI is a prerequisite.





For more information, click here.

Assistant Transport Economist

SNC- Lavalin

Experience needed: 3-4 years





As a transport economist, the successful candidate will be responsible for providing relevant analytical techniques in the transport planning field. Their focus will be on transport appraisal and business care advice. They will be involved in the technical development of project tasks and will have to develop and check economic models. The applicants must understand how appraisals and business case requirements should match client needs and support scheme developments.





For more information, click here.

Research Economist

Center for Study of Science, Technology and Policy

Experience needed: 2+ years





The center is looking for a research economist with a strong understanding of policy analysis and proficiency in micro-economic theory. Their role will include having to estimate the cost of negative externalities from urban road transport and recommending policy instruments to reduce external costs. They must contribute to primary surveys and analysis to understand the willingness to pay for the externality. They will also be expected to conduct sensitivity analysis for various scenarios.





For more information, click here.




















