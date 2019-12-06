With a net worth around $20B, Elon Musk tells LA court he doesn't have enough cash

The Billionaires Index by Bloomberg reports SpaceX Founder Elon Musk's net worth to be at $26.4 billion and his Tesla stock at $14.6 billion.

By Sampath Putrevu
6th Dec 2019
  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close

Elon Musk, the Founder and CEO of Tesla and SpaceX, has been constantly in the news for two reasons – his audacious colonisation of Mars and the electrification in the mobility space.


Right now, he made headlines for openly discussing his net worth and stock options from Tesla and SpaceX in a court, despite his attorney recommending that he didn't.


Appearing before a federal court and jury in Los Angeles, Musk spoke of his stock in Tesla and SpaceX, revealing that he is worth around $20 billion.


He was on trial for calling an English cave diver and expert Vernor Unsworth a paedophile on Twitter.


Yourstory

Elon Musk

Also Read

Tesla already has 2 lakh bookings for Cybertruck, says Elon Musk


Despite having a fortune at over $20 billion, the CEO said he does not possess much in cash. However, Bloomberg reports his net worth to be at $26.4 billion and his Tesla stock is at $14.6 billion.


All said and done, Musk has a way of making it to the news by announcing his ambitious plans and projects that complement his vision for a sustainable future.


After the prototype launch of SpaceX’s deep-space transportation system Starship, which was designed for manned missions to Mars and beyond, Elon has recently unveiled an innovation in the heavy vehicle category.


Last month, the Tesla CEO unveiled the company’s Cybertruck, an electric passenger vehicle, at the Tesla Design Studio.


Like all the other Tesla vehicles, Cybertruck has the capability to carry 250 kW plus or 14,000 superchargers worth of electric power. On the high-end, it can go launch itself from zero to 60 miles per hour in only 2.9 seconds.


He has even conjured up a way to provide high-speed broadband connectivity to people across the world with his Starlink project – a 12,000 strong mega constellation of internet satellites – which he plans to deploy over time.


Then, there is his ambitious Neuralink venture, a company he founded in 2017, to make a brain control interface system a reality. Musk is also working towards developing an alternate mode of transportation through his California-based infrastructure and tunnel construction firm The Boring Company.



(Edited by Saheli Sen Gupta)


Also Read

Tesla CEO Elon Musk unveils Cybertruck, says pressurised version will be the official Mars truck


  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close
Report an issue
Authors
Sampath Putrevu

Having A/B tested his career with engineering, sales, writing, and product management, Sampath now executes a callback function for a second stint with YourStory. Loves to eat, learn, write, travel, and take photographs. Tweet to him at @sampathptrvu.

Related Tags

Trending Now

Trending Stories

100 Pipers ‘Play for a Cause’ hits the right notes with 100 gigs in a single day

Apoorva Puranik

How Paytm Mafia-backed Daalchini is bringing home-cooked meals to the table

Sindhu Kashyaap

Processing 30 billion images a month, here’s how ImageKit delivers 98% of the optimised images in under 50 milliseconds using AWS

Sindhu MV

How AWS is helping cloud-based customer engagement company Capillary Technologies connect retailers with customers on a personal level

Apoorva Puranik
Daily Capsule
AWS CEO Andy Jassy on why cloud is the future (and other top stories of the day)
Read Here

Latest

Updates from around the world

Tencent Games announces PUBG-themed web series in Hindi

Sohini Mitter

Villgro announces Rs 4 crore investments through iPitch fund at Unconvention 2019

Debolina Biswas

Audio book review: ‘Twin Beds’ by Anita Nair brings alive the rediscovery of love in a stagnant marriage; Konkona Sen Sharma and Satyadeep Mishra weave magic as narrators in this Storytel Original

Apoorva Puranik

[Funding alert] Nivesh.com raises $600k from Windrose Capital's 'The Next Billion Fund'

Debolina Biswas

Why India’s fintech community needs to use technology to bridge the skills gap

Ganesh Natarajan

Sharechat says its content was shared 14 billion times on WhatsApp

Press Trust of India

Sign up for our Daily Newsletter

Our Partner Events

Hustle across India
Tue Oct 08 2019

She Builds Tech Mentorship Program

Vijayawada
Tue Nov 19 2019

Zoholics

Mumbai
Thu Jan 09 2020

GIPC 2020

New Delhi
Thu Feb 13 2020

Future of Women 2020

Bangalore