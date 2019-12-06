With a net worth around $20B, Elon Musk tells LA court he doesn't have enough cash

Elon Musk, the Founder and CEO of Tesla and SpaceX, has been constantly in the news for two reasons – his audacious colonisation of Mars and the electrification in the mobility space.





Right now, he made headlines for openly discussing his net worth and stock options from Tesla and SpaceX in a court, despite his attorney recommending that he didn't.





Appearing before a federal court and jury in Los Angeles, Musk spoke of his stock in Tesla and SpaceX, revealing that he is worth around $20 billion.





He was on trial for calling an English cave diver and expert Vernor Unsworth a paedophile on Twitter.





Despite having a fortune at over $20 billion, the CEO said he does not possess much in cash. However, Bloomberg reports his net worth to be at $26.4 billion and his Tesla stock is at $14.6 billion.





All said and done, Musk has a way of making it to the news by announcing his ambitious plans and projects that complement his vision for a sustainable future.





After the prototype launch of SpaceX’s deep-space transportation system Starship, which was designed for manned missions to Mars and beyond, Elon has recently unveiled an innovation in the heavy vehicle category.





Last month, the Tesla CEO unveiled the company’s Cybertruck, an electric passenger vehicle, at the Tesla Design Studio.





Like all the other Tesla vehicles, Cybertruck has the capability to carry 250 kW plus or 14,000 superchargers worth of electric power. On the high-end, it can go launch itself from zero to 60 miles per hour in only 2.9 seconds.





He has even conjured up a way to provide high-speed broadband connectivity to people across the world with his Starlink project – a 12,000 strong mega constellation of internet satellites – which he plans to deploy over time.





Then, there is his ambitious Neuralink venture, a company he founded in 2017, to make a brain control interface system a reality. Musk is also working towards developing an alternate mode of transportation through his California-based infrastructure and tunnel construction firm The Boring Company.









(Edited by Saheli Sen Gupta)







