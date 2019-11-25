Tesla already has 2 lakh bookings for Cybertruck, says Elon Musk

The Tesla Cybertruck is made of a stainless-steel body and armoured glass, which shattered unexpectedly during a demonstration at the launch.

By YS Auto
25th Nov 2019
Tesla CEO Elon Musk has confirmed that the electric vehicle manufacturer has received more than 2,00,000 bookings for its latest product, the Cybertruck, which was unveiled on Thursday evening.


The company is still accepting bookings for the Cybertruck for a refundable deposit of $100. Earlier this March, it unveiled the electric SUV Model Y, deliveries of which will begin in the summer of 2020 ahead of its original schedule.


Tesla is known to announce its products at least a year ahead of deliveries. Along the same trend, the Cybertruck will reach customers in late 2021.


Tesla Cybertruck
Cybertruck bears one of the most polarising pick-up truck designs ever seen. Tesla’s highly disruptive pick-up truck will be in three variants and will be positioned as a sustainable energy option for the pick-up truck market in the US, which accounts to 6,500 units a day in the country.


The base variant has a single motor rear-wheel-drive setup, which the company claims will deliver over 400 km of range on a full charge. Then, a dual-motor all-wheel-drive version is on offer with a range of 480 km. And finally, the flagship model offers a massive range of 800 km on a single charge.


While prices for the base variant price start at $39,900, the mid-variant will cost $49,900 and above, while prices start at $69,900 for the range-topping option.


The flagship model is supposed to have an acceleration figure of 0 to 100 kmph in just 2.9 seconds, a loadbed capacity of 1.5 tonnes, and a towing capacity of 6.4 tonnes.


Tesla Cybertruck loading bay

At just $100, Tesla’s Cybertruck has one of the lowest booking amounts in recent times. Pre-orders for the Model Y electric SUV need a deposit of $2,500 while the accessible sedan Model 3 needed a deposit of $1,000.


The new Tesla Cybertruck will be competing with the Ford F150 and Chevrolet Silverado.



(Edited by Saheli Sen Gupta)


