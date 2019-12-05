[Funding alert] Flipkart picks up minority stake in Shadowfax to expand hyperlocal delivery capabilities

This strategic investment by Flipkart is part of a $60 million Series D funding that Shadowfax has received from Eight Roads Ventures, Nokia Growth Partners, Qualcomm Ventures, Mirae Asset Naver Fund, and World Bank-backed IFC.

By Tarush Bhalla
5th Dec 2019
  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close

Indian ecommerce major Flipkart on Thursday announced a strategic minority investment in logistics platform Shadowfax.


This investment is part of a $60 million Series D funding that Shadowfax has received from Eight Roads Ventures, Nokia Growth Partners, Qualcomm Ventures, Mirae Asset Naver Fund, and World Bank-backed IFC.


Sources aware about the deal placed the investment made by Flipkart at about $50 million.


Shadowfax

Shadowfax Cofounders

Also Read

[Funding alert] Flipkart India receives Rs 2,839 Cr from parent firm


Shadowfax will use the funds to enhance the tech capabilities of its platform, recruit talent, increase the number of shipments to 100 million a month, and expand its presence to 1,000 Indian cities.


Founded in 2015, Shadowfax currently enables delivery of 10 million monthly shipments across diverse segments, from hot food and grocery to fashion, electronics, and other ecommerce items.


Speaking on the investment, Kalyan Krishnamurthy, CEO, Flipkart, said, 


“At Flipkart, we are focussed on redefining customer experience, and hyperlocal is a key element to enable this transformation. We have seen strong synergies with Shadowfax through our existing engagement with them, and their investments in tech-enabled innovations will help us significantly reduce delivery time and provide superior customer experiences across product categories.”


Kalyan added that, by leveraging kirana stores and the deep-delivery capabilities of Shadowfax and other Flipkart-led innovations, the ecommerce major is building a strong foundation to make inroads into a dynamic, hyperlocal consumer market.


Flipkart has an existing partnership with Shadowfax to fulfill logistics requirements across various categories of its ecommerce business. While it focusses on building a sustainable hyperlocal ecosystem, it is also working towards bringing offline kirana stores into the fold of ecommerce by placing inventory with them and in turn placing its platform closer to consumers.


Through this investment, Flipkart added in a statement, it would be able to unlock additional opportunities in grocery and fresh produce, powered by kirana stores, and leverage Shadowfax’s strong technology and fulfilment capabilities.


Speaking on the investment, Abhishek Bansal, CEO, Shadowfax, said, with the new round of capital infusion, the platform plans to invest extensively in building the essential long-term capabilities to develop an efficient and superior service quality ecosystem in Indian logistics. He added,


“This strategic integration with Flipkart and its global best practices will not only unlock huge opportunities for Shadowfax, it will also enable us to innovate with the largest online platform in India and build core capabilities.”


At present, the Shadowfax platform has more than 100,000 registered partners. 



(Edited by Athirupa Geetha Manichandar)


Also Read

[Techie Tuesday] From building patented tech during an internship at Adobe to starting up Shadowfax, here’s Vaibhav Khandelwal’s journey

Also Read

On-demand delivery startup Shadowfax raises $22 million in Series C funding


  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close
Report an issue
Authors
Tarush Bhalla

Tarush is driven towards delivering unbiased and accurate reportage while engaging with as many mediums as possible to narrate a fresh perspective. Working for the past few years in the digital space with YourStory, he has covered the Indian technology ecosystem extensively, focusing on new age Fintech companies, while building strong connects within the industry. 

Related Tags

Trending Now

Trending Stories

How AWS enables enterprise-SaaS company LeadSquared scale its marketing and sales automation platform without disruptions

Jerlin Justus

How a small-town boy from Bihar penned a million-dollar success story

Ramarko Sengupta

Druva crosses $100 M in annual recurring revenue

Thimmaya Poojary

Processing 30 billion images a month, here’s how ImageKit delivers 98% of the optimised images in under 50 milliseconds using AWS

Sindhu MV
Daily Capsule
Ratan Tata puts startup pitch deck template on Instagram (and other top stories of the day)
Read Here

Latest

Updates from around the world

Nykaa turns profitable this fiscal, clocks 108 pc growth in revenue

Sampath Putrevu

AWS CEO Andy Jassy gives his take on Trump's disdain for Amazon and why cloud is the future

Vishal Krishna

[Funding alert] Healthtech startup Phable raises additional seed funding of $220K from LetsVenture, others

Tarush Bhalla

Grofers loss widens to Rs 448 Cr in FY19, says on track to double GMV to Rs 5k Cr in FY20

Press Trust of India

I decided to explore acting fully aware of the challenges, says actor Rajeev Siddhartha

Team YS

Instagram to require birth dates to block underage use

Press Trust of India

Our Partner Events

Hustle across India
Tue Oct 08 2019

She Builds Tech Mentorship Program

Vijayawada
Tue Nov 19 2019

Zoholics

Mumbai
Thu Jan 09 2020

GIPC 2020

New Delhi
Thu Feb 13 2020

Future of Women 2020

Bangalore