[Funding alert] University admissions company Leverage Edu raises $1.5M in a round co-led by DSG, Blume

Currently present in Delhi, Bengaluru, and Mumbai, the company is planning to expand its presence to more Tier-II and III cities in the next few quarters.

By Sujata Sangwan
30th Dec 2019
New Delhi-based university admissions and career guidance platform Leverage Edtech Private Limited, which operates education platforms Leverage Edu and Univalley, has raised over $1.5 million led by its existing investors DSG Consumer Partners and Blume Ventures. Saama Capital founder Ash Lilani and PayU CEO Amrish Rau also participated in this round.

 

Deepak Shahdadpuri, Managing Director of DSG Consumer Partners, said, 


“DSGCP first invested in Leverage Edu and partnered with Akshay a year ago. In that short period, Akshay and his team have demonstrated very strong execution capabilities and have positioned Leverage Edu as a leading emergent higher education and career advisory brand. We are very excited about the next phase of growth as Leverage Edu expands into becoming a full stack service provider and expands operations to more Indian cities.” 

Founded by Akshay Chaturvedi in January 2017, Leverage Edtech aims to be the go-to brand for university admissions and career guidance for the millennials.


Founder and CEO Akshay Chaturvedi

Leverage Edu Founder and CEO Akshay Chaturvedi

Leverage Edu said it provides students enrolled on its platform with a seamless college application journey which includes personalised mentor-led 1:1 workshops, portfolio build-up sessions, access to pre-program internships and online courses, and exclusive scholarship options. The company also helps students with post-admit services through their partners for education loans, accommodation options and much more, it added.  

 

Founder and CEO Akshay Chaturvedi, said, 


“We have been massively obsessed with student experience on the LeverageEdu.com platform and clear well-defined student success outcomes, which has led to an exceptional revenue growth in the last nine months, as well as early signs of building a trusted brand. Focusing on a few core areas and executing them really well has helped.”

In September 2019, the company launched a new business vertical, Univalley, which provides advisory, tech, and recruitment solutions to partner universities across the globe.

 

About a million students visit the Leverage Edu platform every month to learn more about higher education options and careers they are interested in, the company said in a release. The platform also has an AI tool that helps students predict what options are best suited for their profile, and the company continues to focus on making its free tools grow faster and have wider access.

 

The latest financing round takes the company’s total capital raised to over $3 million. Currently present in Delhi, Bengaluru, and Mumbai, the firm is planning to expand its presence to more Tier-II and III cities in the next few quarters.


Karthik Reddy, Managing Partner at Blume Ventures, said, 


“Akshay and team have put in place strong frameworks for building a large, long-term company in this first year of our partnership. The scale of the overseas education opportunity set is even more massive than we initially imagined and the pace at which the team has executed has meant that we are happy to see ourselves co-leading a second round with DSG into an early breakout from fund III.”


(Edited by Megha Reddy)


Authors
Sujata Sangwan

Sujata is an engineering graduate and has done her Post Graduation in Human Resource Management.

