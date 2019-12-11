[Funding alert] Omnichannel jewellery startup eJOHRI raises $1 M in pre-Series A round

This investment will help jewellery retailers from over 100 cities in India access consumers across the country, as well as, overseas using eJOHRI’s digital platform, the company said in a statement.

By Sujata Sangwan
11th Dec 2019
Mumbai-based omnichannel jewellery startup eJOHRI on Wednesday said that it has raised $1 million in a pre-Series A funding round led by Hong Kong-based investor Rajesh Ranavat, alongside other investors. 


Rajesh Ranavat said,


“We found that every jeweller on the eJOHRI portal has been handpicked to represent India’s specialised craftsmanship to create the most unique designs. It has helped the local jeweller suddenly expand their reach to anyone who likes their designs. We are happy to have invested in eJOHRI and are confident of its growth trajectory.”


ejohri

L-R: Jignesh Mehta and Shailen Mehta

Founded in 2015 by Jignesh Mehta and Shailen Mehta, eJOHRI is an omnichannel marketplace for gems and jewellery. The startup enables customers to browse and buy products online, and also provides a ‘Try & Buy’ option by booking an appointment with the jeweller at their convenience. At present, eJOHRI has more than 100 jewellers across 100 cities in India and is steadily growing to reach 1,000 jewellers. 


Shailen Mehta, Co-founder of eJOHRI, said,


“This investment will enable us to ensure better consumer reach and service support for the over 100 existing jewellers on our platform across 100 cities in India, and extend this to over 1,000 jewellers in a short time. The platform allows customers to choose from more than 18,000 designs from different retailers across the country.”


Some of the most popular jewellery retailers already on the eJOHRI platform include PNG Jewellers, Ranka Jewellers, Waman Hari Pethe, D.P Jewellers, P.C Chandra, PMJ Jewels, and IBJA Gold, to name a few. eJOHRI is aggressively onboarding jewellers from across India and plans to substantially increase its range of offerings in the next two to three years


Jignesh Mehta, Co-Founder, eJOHRI, added, 


“We are extremely fortunate to have like-minded investors who are not just funding our growth but, are also closely involved with the strategy of the business. This investment reaffirms the marketplace potential of the hitherto unorganised business.” 



(Edited by Suman Singh)


Sujata Sangwan

Sujata is an engineering graduate and has done her Post Graduation in Human Resource Management. She has a deep interest in startups & technology. She can be reached at sujata@yourstory.com

