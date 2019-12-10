Grofers expands operations to 27 cities

SoftBank-backed Grofers has expanded its services to 27 cities in the country, including Vadodara, Meerut, Rohtak, Panipat, Agra, and Durgapur.

By Press Trust of India
10th Dec 2019
  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close

SoftBank-backed Grofers on Tuesday said it has expanded its services to 27 cities in the country, including Vadodara, Meerut, Rohtak, Panipat, Agra, and Durgapur.


Grofers, which was launched in 2014 by Albinder Dhindsa and Saurabh Kumar, previously had presence in 14 Indian cities.

Speaking on the move in a statement from the company, Co-founder and CEO Albinder said,


“With this expansion, we plan to reach out to consumers in non-metro cities and introduce them to the world of value-for-money groceries. Increased smartphone penetration has already set the path for digital adoption and we are hopeful that we would be able to dominate this space, just like we have done in our existing markets.


Grofers CEO

Albinder Dhindsa, Co-Founder and CEO of Grofers


Also Read

Grofer's Albinder Dhindsa: The fear of failure keeps me going


Over the last two years, Grofers has seen its annualised gross merchandise value (GMV) grow to $700 million (about Rs 4,900 crore), the statement said.

Focussed on the price-sensitive Indian consumers, who are primarily driven by savings, the company believes this expansion will help Grofers to deepen the penetration of its wide portfolio of own brands, it added.


Close to 90 per cent of Grofers' users are already using the company's private label brands (G-brands), the statement said.


Earlier this month, documents filed with the Corporate Affairs Ministry and sourced by business intelligence platform Tofler revealed that the company had posted a net loss of Rs 258.3 crore for the year ended March 2018.


Grofers, which competes with the likes of BigBasket as well as grocery verticals of ecommerce majors such as Flipkart and Amazon, saw its total income grow by over 56 percent to Rs 83.62 crore in FY19 from Rs 53.47 crore in the previous financial year.


When contacted, Albinder said that Grofers' GMV had grown by 300 percent to Rs 2,500 crore in FY19 and the company was on track to double it to Rs 5,000 crore in FY20. He added,


We are now the largest grocery ecommerce company in India, and are preparing to bring the next 100 million customers online by penetrating into hitherto untapped socio-economic segments.


Grofers' numbers indicated that the revenue earned was through retail margin / commission from brands and sellers.


(Disclaimer: Additional background information has been added to this PTI copy for context)


(Edited by Athirupa Geetha Manichandar)



Also Read

Grofers loss widens to Rs 448 Cr in FY19, says on track to double GMV to Rs 5k Cr in FY20



  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close
Report an issue
Authors
Press Trust of India

Related Tags

Trending Now

Trending Stories

Start small to go big: here are 35 profitable businesses you can start in India within Rs 10,000

Sanjana Ray

Vishal Sikka joins Oracle's board of directors

Press Trust of India

Why this young graduate turned down a job offer from Estee Lauder’s CEO

Ramarko Sengupta

[2020 Outlook] What will the coming year look like for startups in Bharat?

Sindhu Kashyaap
Daily Capsule
An exclusive interview with Ratan Tata, the man behind one of India’s oldest business empires (and other top stories of the day)
Read Here

Latest

Updates from around the world

[Funding alert] Online travel platform HappyEasyGo raises Rs 350 crore in Series B round

Sampath Putrevu

BookMyShow’s parent company Bigtree Entertainment records 52 pc revenue growth, narrowed losses

Debolina Biswas

[Funding alert] Edtech startup Cuemath raises $5.5M in an extended Series B round

Sampath Putrevu

[Funding alert] PhonePe gets $82.5M from its Singapore parent

Sameer Ranjan

Impact investment insights: key learnings from on-the-ground experience

Geeta Goel

[Funding alert] Stanza Living raises $5.7 million from Alteria Capital

Apurva P

Our Partner Events

Hustle across India
Tue Oct 08 2019

She Builds Tech Mentorship Program

Vijayawada
Tue Nov 19 2019

Zoholics

Mumbai
Thu Jan 09 2020

GIPC 2020

New Delhi
Thu Feb 13 2020

Future of Women 2020

Bangalore