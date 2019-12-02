India will be in top 3 countries in innovation in next 30 years: Amit Kapoor

Amit, who has authored NITI Aayog's 2019 India Innovation Index, said certain factors already in motion will help India become an innovation hub.

By Press Trust of India
2nd Dec 2019
  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close

India in the next 30 years will be in the top three countries in innovation and will drive global solutions for the future due its entrepreneurial mindset, ongoing structural changes, and move towards a formalised economy, expert on market competitiveness Amit Kapoor said.


Amit, who has authored NITI Aayog's 2019 India Innovation Index, said certain factors already in motion will help India become an innovation hub.


$5 trillion GDP


"One is the structural changes that are happening in the system right now. India's becoming more formalised as an economy, people are competing against a global system. That is going to drive a lot of change. The second thing is that the Indian education or the entrepreneurial mindset. The entrepreneurial mindset in India is amazing," he said, speaking to PTI.


According to Amit, who is the Chair of Institute for Competitiveness, India, the challenges involved in the Indian system propels one to become very innovative and find unique solutions.


"I am convinced in my mind that India is going to be amongst the top two or three countries from an innovation perspective in the next 30 years," he said.


He added that, whatever was happening in India today would get implemented or seen in a positive light by other countries, in Africa for instance, and they would learn from it. He noted that the cycle for innovation in India had started in the 1980s itself.


"What you are seeing is that you are creating solutions which are driven by very local challenges and they are hugely scalable. So, India is going to be the driver of change in the future. It is not going to be any other country," said Amit.


In NITI Aayog's Innovation Index, all the states are ranked on innovation and competitive parameters. Amit said the idea behind the index was to propel the country towards innovation.


"What sells in the US need not necessarily be a big thing in India. You would have services which are localised for India. India will find its own mobility solution, will find its own service solutions for various things that are actually happening and that is what is going to happen," he said.


United States, he said, would always be one of the countries driving innovation. "This is because of the technological focus that this country has actually had. The second [region] to be driving innovation would be the Scandinavian group of countries," he said, adding that China would also be part of the innovation future.


"China is a more scaled economy. I do not really see China as a very innovative economy. In fact, whatever is happening in China, I see there's a replication of lots of things that happen in the US," he said.


At the same time, he acknowledged the Chinese create some amazing scalable solutions. Their innovation capacities is in scaling manufacturing and providing services.


"What is required in India is different from what is required in China. Chinese solutions will not get replicated across the world. Indian solutions, because they are going to be service-oriented solutions, will get replicated across the world," said Amit.


While asserting India has grassroot innovations, Amit said the challenge would be to scale those solutions and innovations.


"So, if India is able to create scale, India is going to be beating the world," he said, exuding confidence that India would create scale in services, on a par with what China has achieved in the manufacturing sector.


(Edited by Athirupa Geetha Manichandar)


Also Read

Indian economy to start recovering from late FY20: Report


  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close
Report an issue
Authors
Press Trust of India

Related Tags

Trending Now

Trending Stories

Jio to hike mobile calling, data charges by up to 40pc from Dec 6

Press Trust of India

This Bengaluru startup is paying Rs 1 lakh to interns to sleep for 9 hours a day

Sutrishna Ghosh

9 cities, 40k beds, 6X growth: CEO Rohit Kapoor looks back on OYO Life’s milestones as it turns one

Sindhu Kashyaap

[Startup Bharat] After losing her mother, this engineer built a Rs 15 Cr organic skincare brand

Sindhu Kashyaap
Daily Capsule
Why wait for someone else? - your startup fix for the week
Read Here

Latest

Updates from around the world

Finance apps retain long and strong says a new report from Adjust and App Annie

Team YS

UPI touches record transactions in November, but value declines

Sohini Mitter

Mobile call, internet to become costlier by up to 50 percent from Dec 3

Press Trust of India

Jio to hike mobile calling, data charges by up to 40pc from Dec 6

Press Trust of India

Liquidity, exits two key issues for Indian startup ecosystem in India: Silicon Valley VC

Press Trust of India

CAIT seeks action against Flipkart, Amazon for FDI norms violation; calls them 'economic terrorists'

Press Trust of India

Our Partner Events

Hustle across India
Tue Oct 08 2019

She Builds Tech Mentorship Program

Vijayawada
Tue Nov 19 2019

Zoholics

Mumbai
Thu Jan 09 2020

GIPC 2020

New Delhi
Thu Feb 13 2020

Future of Women 2020

Bangalore