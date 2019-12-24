IAN invests more than Rs 160 cr into the startup ecosystem across 44 deals this year

The year 2019 also saw 11 lucrative exits for IAN investors which include Kwench, LBB, TagBox, Propelld, FabAlley, Myspinny, Wow! Momo, Box8, and Native Special.

By Apurva P
24th Dec 2019
  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close

As the year 2019 comes to an end, IAN with its Angel Network and Fund has announced that it has invested Rs 160 crore in 44 startups across various sectors this year.


IAN has invested in several ventures across sectors like manufacturing, cleantech, biotech, water, agritech, and cybersecurity. These include startups like Monitra Healthcare, Chakr Innovation, Nocca Robotics, and Mobycy, the company said in a statement.


Padmaja Ruparel, Founding Partner of the IAN Fund

Padmaja Ruparel, Founding Partner of the IAN Fund

Also Read

[Year in Review 2019] Tapping into the great $20 trillion Indian opportunity


Padmaja Ruparel, Founding Partner, IAN Fund, said,


“IAN Fund successfully closed its first fund worth Rs 375 crore, in addition to delivering impressive investor returns, with exits from TagBox and Chakra Innovation. As we continue to shape synergies and promote collaborations between emerging business ventures and prominent VCs, the prospects look even more promising in the coming year. We are confident that, with its current growth trajectory, IAN Fund will achieve its objective of enabling the growth of innovative Indian startups with high-quality investment opportunities.”


The year 2019 also saw 11 lucrative exits for IAN investors which include Kwench, LBB, TagBox, Propelld, FabAlley, Myspinny, Wow! Momo, Box8, and Native Special.


The company said that IAN also gave an internal rate of return (IRR) of 34 percent to its investors this year. Several portfolio companies like Coolberg, LBB, Bixcrum, Uniphore, and StyleDotMe raised their next rounds from marquee VCs and strategic investors.


Saurabh Srivasatava, Co-Founder, IAN, said,


 “We saw an extremely welcome trend of high-quality founders leveraging the latest technology and innovative business models to build ventures, which attempts to solve many of the challenges that India faces, in healthcare, agriculture, clean energy, etc. They are building world-class, massively scalable companies which will not only have a hugely beneficial impact on our social and cultural milieu but, will also disrupt the global scene in these areas."


Moving forward, the Network and the Fund together aim to build on the impressive performance and support over 500 Indian startups with an investment of over Rs 5,000 crore in 10 years.



(Edited by Suman Singh)


Also Read

IAN Fund announces final closure of its fund at Rs 375 Cr


  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close
Report an issue
Authors
Apurva P

The way she chose to talk to the world is through writing. If not writing, a captivating book or her favourite movies streaming online and some finger licking food is all it'll take for her to stay happy.

Related Tags

Trending Now

Trending Stories

This Indore girl started up with just Rs 3.5 lakh in 2014. This year, she will rake in Rs 100 cr in revenue

Athira Nair

From an investment of Rs 44,000 to revenues of Rs 5 Cr: how this Pune-based startup helps entrepreneurs with Business Setup

Debolina Biswas

2019 Throwback: Startups that shut down this year

Debolina Biswas

2 brothers, one an MBA and the other an engineer, chose to start farming and are now earning Rs 15 Cr revenue

Priyanshu Dwivedi
Daily Capsule
What lies ahead for ecommerce in India (and other top stories of the day)
Read Here

Latest

Updates from around the world

How iZooto leveraged open-source technology on Microsoft Azure to build a market winning product

Team YS

How The Crimson Canvas is adding colour to the lives of less-fortunate children through painting workshops

Jerlin Justus

[Funding alert] Edtech startup Eduisfun raises Rs 200 Cr from Amitabh Bachchan, others

Rashi Varshney

Bengaluru records most number of UberPOOL rides in 2019

Sohini Mitter

[Funding alert] Indo-US aerial robotics startup FlytBase raises seed round

Sujata Sangwan

IMF says India in midst of significant economic slowdown, calls for urgent policy actions

Press Trust of India

Our Partner Events

Hustle across India
Tue Oct 08 2019

She Builds Tech Mentorship Program

Vijayawada
Tue Nov 19 2019

Zoholics

Mumbai
Thu Jan 09 2020

GIPC 2020

New Delhi
Thu Feb 13 2020

Future of Women 2020

Bangalore