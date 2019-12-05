Instagram to require birth dates to block underage use

Instagram has said that it would require new users to verify they are at least 13 when they join the visually focused, Facebook-owned social network.

By Press Trust of India
5th Dec 2019
  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close

Instagram has said it would require new users to verify they are at least 13 when they join the visually focused, Facebook-owned social network.


The move aims to help Instagram comply with the US law and its own policies that require any user to be at least 13.


"Asking for this information will help prevent underage people from joining Instagram, help us keep young people safer and enable more age-appropriate experiences overall," an Instagram blog said.

Millions of views with GIFs on Instagram
Also Read

MPs from across party lines looking into regulation of pornography on internet for children


The company said the age information will not be visible to others but would help in creating "age-appropriate and safer experiences" on the social network with more than a billion users.


It was not immediately clear how Instagram would protect against young people providing false information, which has been a persistent issue for social media.


The announcement came a day after a TechCrunch article, which noted that Instagram did not follow the example of most of its social media peers in checking the ages of users, which could put the network in violation of the Child Online Privacy Protection Act.


The article noted that Facebook and Instagram both employed moderators who may lock the accounts of any users they suspect are under 13.


Earlier this month a group of Rajya Sabha MPs was looking into the issue of regulating children's access to pornography on the Internet. Sources say they have decided to hold deliberations with law enforcement agencies, TRAI, and social media giants such as WhatsApp and Facebook.


The informal group includes 14 MPs from 10 parties, and it was formed by the Upper House Chairman Venkaiah Naidu.


It will also hold deliberations with telecom regulator TRAI, National Commission for the Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) and social media companies such as Bytedance (TikTok), WhatsApp, Google, Facebook, Sharechat and Microsoft, the source added.



(Disclaimer: Additional background information has been added to this PTI copy for context)


Also Read

Facebook launches integrated payments on WhatsApp, Instagram, and Messenger


  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close
Report an issue
Authors
Press Trust of India

Related Tags

Trending Now

Trending Stories

How AWS enables enterprise-SaaS company LeadSquared scale its marketing and sales automation platform without disruptions

Jerlin Justus

How a small-town boy from Bihar penned a million-dollar success story

Ramarko Sengupta

Druva crosses $100 M in annual recurring revenue

Thimmaya Poojary

Processing 30 billion images a month, here’s how ImageKit delivers 98% of the optimised images in under 50 milliseconds using AWS

Sindhu MV
Daily Capsule
Ratan Tata puts startup pitch deck template on Instagram (and other top stories of the day)
Read Here

Latest

Updates from around the world

RBI hikes aggregate lending limit to Rs 50 lakh for P2P lenders

Press Trust of India

Nykaa turns profitable this fiscal, clocks 108 pc growth in revenue

Sampath Putrevu

AWS CEO Andy Jassy gives his take on Trump's disdain for Amazon and why cloud is the future

Vishal Krishna

[Funding alert] Healthtech startup Phable raises additional seed funding of $220K from LetsVenture, others

Tarush Bhalla

Grofers loss widens to Rs 448 Cr in FY19, says on track to double GMV to Rs 5k Cr in FY20

Press Trust of India

I decided to explore acting fully aware of the challenges, says actor Rajeev Siddhartha

Team YS

Our Partner Events

Hustle across India
Tue Oct 08 2019

She Builds Tech Mentorship Program

Vijayawada
Tue Nov 19 2019

Zoholics

Mumbai
Thu Jan 09 2020

GIPC 2020

New Delhi
Thu Feb 13 2020

Future of Women 2020

Bangalore