[Jobs roundup] Are you a student counsellor? Help students in their academic woes with these job openings

If you are student-centric and love interacting with young minds, become an academic counsellor with these openings.

By Swetha M
26th Dec 2019
  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close

The domain of education has evolved over the years. Today, there is a wide array of career options available for students with little guidance from their teachers. To make it easy for the students to choose their future courses is the aim of academic counsellors.


Academic counsellors are professionals who provide career guidance and inform students of university policies. They assist students by planning schedules and recommending courses, based on the student’s interests. They monitor student performance and conduct orientation sessions. The role of an academic counsellor varies from each organisation but, their ultimate goal is to enhance student success rates.


edtech
Also Read

[Jobs roundup] If algorithms and Big Data excite you, check these data scientist job openings


YourStory has curated a list of job openings for academic counsellors:

Academic Counsellor

Don Bosco School of Management

Experience needed: 2-5 years


The management school is looking for a responsible academic counsellor with excellent communication and interpersonal skills to join the organisation. The selected candidate will be expected to inform prospective student candidates about the programme details of the school. They will also have to follow-up with the students and explain the career synergy to them. Elaborating on the admission process will also be their responsibility.


For more information, click here.

Student Counsellor

National Public School

Experience needed: 2-4 years


As a student counsellor, the candidates should develop and implement an all-encompassing educational and counselling plan. They should ensure that the methods of teaching and mentoring are effective. Fostering equal opportunity practices and encouraging students, should be their focus. They should assess student attributes and help them realise their strengths. They should evaluate students’ progress and reinforce a sense of accomplishment in the students.


For more information, click here.

Academic Counsellor

Pentagon Consultancy Services

Experience needed: 2-6 years


The company is on the lookout for an academic counsellor with an inherent love for counselling and a positive attitude. The successful candidate should take responsibility for counselling and enrolment of students. They must assist the students in analysing the various courses offered by different colleges and their fee structures. Ensuring students are properly informed about the benefits of each prospective course is a part and parcel of their duty.


For more information, click here.

Academic Counsellor Team Leader

Talent Corner HR Services Pvt Ltd

Experience needed: 0-2 years


The company is looking for a young and energetic academic counsellor who can manage direct parent and student inquiries, as well as, telephonic inquiries. They should cold-call from a given database and also follow-up with the interested students. They must counsel students and resolve their admission queries. They will have to provide career guidance to the students. They should also actively engage in student documentation and processing the student information sheet.


For more information, click here.

Sr. Academic Counsellor

Systems Domain

Experience needed: 1-3 years


The organisation is searching for academic counsellors with good communication skills. They will be expected to contact students and elaborate them about the admission process. They should conduct counselling sessions on the available educational programmes. They must clear all student educational queries through calls and emails. Additionally, they should conduct student interviews and liaise between students and teachers.      


For more information, click here.


(Edited by Suman Singh)


Also Read

[Jobs roundup] Do you have a nose for news? Become an editor with these openings


  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close
Report an issue
Authors
Swetha M

Related Tags

Trending Now

Trending Stories

The story of Flipkart’s second-ever hire, an unlikely startup employee

Mihir Dalal

This Indore girl started up with just Rs 3.5 lakh in 2014. This year, she will rake in Rs 100 cr in revenue

Athira Nair

The biggest wins and milestones for Indian startups in 2019

Aravind S

2019 Throwback: Startups that shut down this year

Debolina Biswas
Daily Capsule
Meet this office boy who made lakhs from Slideshare (and other top stories of the day)
Read Here

Latest

Updates from around the world

[Year in Review 2019] Top quotes by investors on the India startup opportunity (Part 1)

Madanmohan Rao

The 11 types of business failure – and how you can learn from the mistakes of others

Madanmohan Rao

Kitty Agarwal of Info Edge says content-based startups should add a commerce layer and not just focus on consumption

Sampath Putrevu

Meet this office boy who made lakhs from Slideshare (and other top stories of the day)

Team YS

[2020 Outlook] Upping the electric mobility game for a clean, green responsible India

Vishal Krishna

[Startup Bharat] This Nagpur couple built a data migration engine which serves customers in the US

Sampath Putrevu

Our Partner Events

Hustle across India
Tue Oct 08 2019

She Builds Tech Mentorship Program

Vijayawada
Tue Nov 19 2019

Zoholics

Mumbai
Thu Jan 09 2020

GIPC 2020

New Delhi
Thu Feb 13 2020

Future of Women 2020

Bangalore