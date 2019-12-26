[Jobs roundup] Are you a student counsellor? Help students in their academic woes with these job openings

The domain of education has evolved over the years. Today, there is a wide array of career options available for students with little guidance from their teachers. To make it easy for the students to choose their future courses is the aim of academic counsellors.





Academic counsellors are professionals who provide career guidance and inform students of university policies. They assist students by planning schedules and recommending courses, based on the student’s interests. They monitor student performance and conduct orientation sessions. The role of an academic counsellor varies from each organisation but, their ultimate goal is to enhance student success rates.









YourStory has curated a list of job openings for academic counsellors:

Academic Counsellor

Don Bosco School of Management

Experience needed: 2-5 years





The management school is looking for a responsible academic counsellor with excellent communication and interpersonal skills to join the organisation. The selected candidate will be expected to inform prospective student candidates about the programme details of the school. They will also have to follow-up with the students and explain the career synergy to them. Elaborating on the admission process will also be their responsibility.





For more information, click here.

Student Counsellor

National Public School

Experience needed: 2-4 years





As a student counsellor, the candidates should develop and implement an all-encompassing educational and counselling plan. They should ensure that the methods of teaching and mentoring are effective. Fostering equal opportunity practices and encouraging students, should be their focus. They should assess student attributes and help them realise their strengths. They should evaluate students’ progress and reinforce a sense of accomplishment in the students.





For more information, click here.

Academic Counsellor

Pentagon Consultancy Services

Experience needed: 2-6 years





The company is on the lookout for an academic counsellor with an inherent love for counselling and a positive attitude. The successful candidate should take responsibility for counselling and enrolment of students. They must assist the students in analysing the various courses offered by different colleges and their fee structures. Ensuring students are properly informed about the benefits of each prospective course is a part and parcel of their duty.





For more information, click here.

Academic Counsellor Team Leader

Talent Corner HR Services Pvt Ltd

Experience needed: 0-2 years





The company is looking for a young and energetic academic counsellor who can manage direct parent and student inquiries, as well as, telephonic inquiries. They should cold-call from a given database and also follow-up with the interested students. They must counsel students and resolve their admission queries. They will have to provide career guidance to the students. They should also actively engage in student documentation and processing the student information sheet.





For more information, click here.

Sr. Academic Counsellor

Systems Domain

Experience needed: 1-3 years





The organisation is searching for academic counsellors with good communication skills. They will be expected to contact students and elaborate them about the admission process. They should conduct counselling sessions on the available educational programmes. They must clear all student educational queries through calls and emails. Additionally, they should conduct student interviews and liaise between students and teachers.





For more information, click here.





(Edited by Suman Singh)







