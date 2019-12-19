Large amounts of data often leave most of us bewildered. But then, some individuals find the challenge of Big Data exciting.





Data Scientists are those who know how to extract the meaning from and interpret data. The process requires both tools and methods from statistics and machine learning. Like technology, data has no looking back. Big data is taking over the world, and with that, the importance and requirements of a data scientist have become ever-increasing. The industry is thriving.





In fact, according to analyticsindiamag.com, the total number of analytics and data science job positions available in India in 2019 amounted to 97,000. And, out of these, 97 percent of the job openings were on a full-time basis, while three percent were in part-time or contractual.

So if you are someone who loves playing around with data - collecting, analysing, and cleaning them, YourStory has curated a list of job openings for data scientists.

Data Scientist

Ericsson

Experience needed: 5 years





Telecommunications company Ericsson is looking for someone who will be responsible for developing scientific methods, processes, and systems to extract insights to drive the future of applied analytics. The candidate is expected to explore and work on Big Data tools and technologies, to sustain the company's continued operational and transformation objectives and market leadership.

A potential candidate must have strong knowledge of SQL, PL/SLQ, SQL Server, SPSS, and SPAS. Further, he or she should have a good command on programming language and software environment for statistical analysis, graphics representation, and reporting - R and Python.





For more information, click here.

Data Scientist

Walmart Labs

Experience needed: 5 years





Walmart Labs, the technology arm of US retail giant Walmart, is looking for someone who would solve complex problems, pivotal to Walmart's business and drive actionable insights from petabytes of data. He or she should be able to analyse large, complex data sets by developing advanced statistical and machine learning models, based on business initiatives. Further, a potential candidate should be able to lead small teams and participate in large data analytics project teams by serving as the technical lead for the project.





A candidate should have expertise in forecasting, classification, data or text mining, NLP, decision trees, adaptive decision algorithms, random forecast, search algorithms, neural networks, and deep learning algorithms.





For more information, click here.

Principal Data Scientist

Noodle.ai

Experience needed: 6 to 11 years





Noodle.ai is looking for someone proficient in Python, has experience in Spark, and has knowledge of machine learning concepts. Noodle.ai prefers someone who has experience in applying advanced AI techniques - machine learning, predictive analytics, optimisation, sematic analysis, time-series analysis, and advance visualisation - to real-world problems.





Further, the candidate should have experience with interdisciplinary collaboration and strong capabilities in modern analytics languages and tools.





For more information, click here.

Head Data Scientist

Scienaptic

Experience needed: 10 to 15 years





AI-powered credit underwriting platform, Scienaptic is looking for someone with 10+ years of professional experience in the financial services sector in the domain of credit risk, credit fraud, and credit collections.





The candidate will be required to build data science or machine learning models to create a significant business impact for clients and ensure client satisfaction. Further, he or she should support the core algorithmic evolution of the company. The company is looking for someone who would be attracting and developing globally superior ML competency in the organisation.





For more information, click here.

Data Scientist - Camera AI

ShareChat

Experience: 3 to 7 years





Social media platform, ShareChat has a Camera AI team that builds unique capabilities in its camera to help users create engaging and original video content on its platform. With the Camera AI team growing, ShareChat is looking for individuals with expertise in the areas of computer vision, speech processing, and augmented reality, among others.





The candidate will be expected to build AI camera POCs on Android and iOS devices for effective demonstration of AI features and apply coding skills to develop scalable product features in partnership with other engineers on app and infrastructure teams.





A potential candidate should have at least one year experience in camera and another year's in Android NDK and Android app development. He or she should be a C/C++ and JAVA expert.





For more details, click here.









