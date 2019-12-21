[Jobs Roundup] Does healthcare interest you? Check out these job openings

India's healthcare sector provides a huge opportunity to leverage technology, making healthtech one of the most happening areas to work in. Here are some job openings in the sector.

By Apurva P
21st Dec 2019
The healthcare sector in India provides a huge opportunity to leverage technology to improve the big challenge in the delivery of quality healthcare.


With the right digital tools, the healthcare industry can be revolutionised with the help of data and technology.


This can help reach millions with better and more accurate diagnosis, facilitate effective collaboration, and dialogues between doctors and healthcare workers.


All these make healthtech a good and hot choice to work in. If you like to help people get quality healthcare, these openings at the healthtech startups might help you.


Healthcare
Front-end Developer

DocsApp

Experience needed: not specified


The candidate will be required to work on developing new user facing features, build reusable code and libraries for future use and ensure the technical feasibility of UI/UX designs. They are expected to assure that all user input is validated before submitting to backend. They also need to collaborate with other team members and stakeholders to ensure that team targets are met.


For more information, click here.

Senior Tech

Cure.Fit

Experience needed: not specified


This role encompasses all senior tech folks at Curefit. Senior tech leads at Curefit lead genesis, planning, and execution of multiple tech projects at the same time. The candidate will be responsible for delivering key impactful technical projects, grow multiple tech teams within the company, drive tech excellence at the company level, and be at the forefront of technology.


For more information, click here.

Java Developer

Pristyn Care

Experience needed: 2-4 years


The company is looking for someone who can develop software solutions by studying information needs; conferring with users; studying systems flow, data usage, and work processes; investigating problem areas; following the software development lifecycle. They are also required to determine operational feasibility by evaluating analysis, problem definition, requirements, solution development, and proposed solutions.


For more information, click here.

Senior/Lead Android Developer

DocsApp

Experience needed: 3+ years


The candidate’s responsibilities include designing, building, testing, deploying, maintaining, and enhancing Android apps. They are required to work on an interesting range of problems like instant messaging in poor networks, smart diagnosis, personalisation for doctors in each speciality, optimal matching problems, as well as work with network and battery optimisations, messaging, APIs, external libs, SDKs, Analytics, Offline apps, UI, visualisations, and animations.


For more information, click here.

Social Media Manager

Gympik.com

Experience needed: 3-4 years


The company requires the candidate to have an in-depth understanding of various social media platforms like Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, LinkedIn, Snapchat, TikTok, etc, along with emerging trends in digital marketing. This role will also be managing and leading all brand alliances and partnerships for Gympik. They will need to develop and execute various social media marketing campaigns and create engaging and innovative viral content to enlighten audiences and promote brand-focussed messages.


For more information, click here.



(Edited by Saheli Sen Gupta)


Apurva P
Apurva P

The way she chose to talk to the world is through writing. If not writing, a captivating book or her favourite movies streaming online and some finger licking food is all it'll take for her to stay happy.

