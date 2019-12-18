NCLAT restores Cyrus Mistry as Tata Sons head; holds N Chandra appointment illegal

The NCLAT however stayed the operation of the order with respect to reinstatement for four weeks to allow the Tatas to appeal.

By Press Trust of India
18th Dec 2019
  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close

In a big win for Cyrus Mistry, the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) on Wednesday restored him as executive chairman of Tata Sons and ruled that the appointment of N Chandrasekaran as the head of the holding company of the salt-to-software conglomerate was illegal.


The NCLAT however stayed the operation of the order with respect to reinstatement for four weeks to allow the Tatas to appeal.


Cyrus Mistry

Cyrus Mistry

Also Read

Tatas agree to pay $1.18 bn to NTT DoCoMo for exit


Setting aside a lower court order, the NCLAT also quashed the conversion of Tata Sons into a private company from a public firm.


Mistry, a scion of the wealthy Shapoorji-Pallonji family, was removed as chairman of Tata Sons in a coup in October 2016. He was the sixth chairman of Tata Sons and had taken over in 2012 from Ratan Tata.


However, Mistry and Tata family patriarch Ratan Tata had reportedly fallen out over key investment decisions, including the manufacturing of the world's cheapest car, Nano. Mistry was later also removed as director of the Tata Sons board.


Mistry, whose family owns a 18.4 percent stake in Tata Sons, challenged his removal in the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT). The case of oppression and mismanagement against Tata Sons and 20 others, including Ratan Tata, filed by Mistry family entities⁠—Cyrus Investments and Sterling Investments⁠—were in March 2017 dismissed by the NCLT, which ruled that they were not eligible to pursue the allegations.


Section 244 of the Companies Act, 2013, allows a shareholder of a company to bring an oppression and mismanagement case against the firm if it holds not less than one-tenth of the issued share capital.


On appeal, the Cyrus Mistry firms had secured a partial win at the NCLAT, which waived the 10 percent shareholding requirement but remitted the matter to the NCLT.


In July last year, the NCLT rejected Mistry's petition to reinstate him and found no merit in his allegations of operational mismanagement and oppression of minority shareholders.


Mistry had approached the appellate tribunal against the verdict of the Mumbai NCLT. The NCLAT had reserved its judgment after completion of arguments from both sides in July this year.


The judgment was pronounced by a two-judge bench headed by Justice S J Mukhopadhyay on Wednesday.


(Edited by Athirupa Geetha Manichandar)


Also Read

Welcome to the age of non-founder CEOs


  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close
Report an issue
Authors
Press Trust of India

Related Tags

Trending Now

Trending Stories

IIFL Wealth Hurun India reveals India's self-made billionaires under 40; Divyank Turakhia tops the list

Apurva P

Over 10K drivers in London register on Ola ahead of launch

Press Trust of India

Here's why Richard Branson hopes to be 'third-time lucky' in Mumbai

Sohini Mitter

Swiggy reports loss of Rs 2,345 Cr on a revenue of Rs 1,122 Cr in FY19

Sameer Ranjan
Daily Capsule
The journey of Rahul Chari: From opting out of IIT to building PhonePe (and other top stories of the day)
Read Here

Latest

Updates from around the world

Centre approves Rs 436 Cr for Future Skills PRIME to reskill Indian IT professionals

Suman Singh

Leadership, purpose, culture: success paths and inspiration from 20 disruptive entrepreneurs

Madanmohan Rao

[Funding alert] Medlife raises Rs 110 Cr from Wilson Global Opportunities Fund in debt funding

Debolina Biswas

[Funding alert] Snapdeal founders Kunal Bahl, Rohit Bansal lead pre-Series A funding in startup Azah

Sujata Sangwan

Facebook top downloaded app of the decade, Netflix most paid for

Sohini Mitter

Can locate users who opt out of tracking: Facebook

Press Trust of India

Sign up for our Daily Newsletter

Our Partner Events

Hustle across India
Tue Oct 08 2019

She Builds Tech Mentorship Program

Vijayawada
Tue Nov 19 2019

Zoholics

Mumbai
Thu Jan 09 2020

GIPC 2020

New Delhi
Thu Feb 13 2020

Future of Women 2020

Bangalore