Ola to expand 'Guardian' safety feature to 17 cities in India, Australia

The 'Guardian' feature uses real-time data from rides to automatically detect irregular trip activity, including prolonged stops and unexpected route deviations.

By Press Trust of India
23rd Dec 2019
  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close

Ride hailing platform Ola on Monday said it will expand its AI-enabled safety feature 'Guardian' to 17 cities across India and Australia.


The 'Guardian' feature uses real-time data from rides to automatically detect irregular trip activity, including prolonged stops and unexpected route deviations.


These alerts are flagged off in real-time to Ola's 24x7 Safety Response Team that immediately reach out to customers and drivers to confirm if they're safe and offer on-the-call assistance until ride completion.


"After running a successful pilot across multiple cities in India and international markets, the 'Guardian' feature is going live in 16 Indian cities as well as Perth in Australia. Ola aims to take Guardian to more cities in the coming quarter," Ola said in a statement.


Ola
Also Read

Over 10K drivers in London register on Ola ahead of launch


It added that Ola Guardian is built on artificial intelligence and machine learning capabilities on the Ola platform, which enables it to continuously learn and evolve from millions of data points to improve risk signalling and instant resolution.


Apart from the four metros, the feature will be available in Bengaluru, Pune, Hyderabad, Bhubaneshwar, Chandigarh, Nagpur, Jaipur, Ahmedabad, Lucknow, Coimbatore, Indore, and Trichy.


"Our safety initiatives such as emergency button, facial recognition system for driver authentication, and one-time-password (OTP) system, are innovations that have all been built in India and now lead the global benchmarks for the mobility industry," Ola Chief Sales and Marketing Officer Arun Srinivas said.


Ola said it also conducts mandatory verification through stringent criminal records checks as well as mandatory online training for drivers that includes modules like customer service and etiquette, platform usage, partner support, defensive driving amongst others.


"To prevent driver impersonation, Ola has put in place a facial recognition system, which prompts on-duty drivers to upload a selfie and authenticate themselves multiple times in between rides. This feature is live across India and is also being piloted in various international markets," it added.


Also Read

2 years ahead of IPO, Ola shows significant revenue growth, narrowed losses, compared to FY18


  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close
Report an issue
Authors
Press Trust of India

Related Tags

Trending Now

Trending Stories

2 brothers, one an MBA and the other an engineer, chose to start farming and are now earning Rs 15 Cr revenue

Priyanshu Dwivedi

Oyo Hotels to expand in Rajasthan, targets 40,000 rooms by 2020

Press Trust of India

The story of the Gurugram startup that busted IT firm CEO for furnishing fake IIT, IIM degrees

Ramarko Sengupta

An Uber for logistics, Hong Kong’s first unicorn Lalamove makes India entry

Sampath Putrevu
Daily Capsule
Dream big – your startup fix for the week
Read Here

Latest

Updates from around the world

Oyo Hotels to expand in Rajasthan, targets 40,000 rooms by 2020

Press Trust of India

Roseate Hotels enters coworking business; opens first centre at Aerocity

Press Trust of India

[Funding alert] Finly raises money from Gemba Capital, AngelList

Vishal Krishna

The biggest wins and milestones for Indian startups in 2019

Aravind S

Tata, Nilekani promoted Avanti Finance to raise $30-40M

Press Trust of India

Oppo weaves growth strategy around 'Make in India' drive

Press Trust of India

Our Partner Events

Hustle across India
Tue Oct 08 2019

She Builds Tech Mentorship Program

Vijayawada
Tue Nov 19 2019

Zoholics

Mumbai
Thu Jan 09 2020

GIPC 2020

New Delhi
Thu Feb 13 2020

Future of Women 2020

Bangalore