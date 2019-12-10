[Funding alert] Suniel Shetty-backed health and wellness startup SQUATS invests in Fitato

Fitato allows users to access any gym of their choice across the city without paying for hefty annual memberships.

By Rashi Varshney
10th Dec 2019
  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close

Pune-based fitness startup SQUATS Fitness Pvt Ltd has picked up a minority stake in app startup Fitato for an undisclosed amount.


Fitato allows users to access any gym of their choice across the city without paying hefty annual membership fees. Started three years ago, Fitato claims to have registered a revenue run rate of $1 million in 2019. The team claims to be clocking 80 percent growth each quarter for the past two years, and a 45 percent retention rate.


Fitato raised $120,000 in Seed funding in late 2015, and was also selected to be part of the FB-Start programme in 2017, an initiative by Facebook for early-stage mobile startups. The fundraising is part of Fitato's ongoing pre-series A round, which closes this month.


squats

(L-R) Suniel Shetty, Sonal Singh (Director, SQUATS) and Jitendra Chouksey (Founder, SQUATS)


Speaking on the deal, SQUATS Founder Jitendra Chouksey said,

“This strategic collaboration with Fitato will allow our community members to have universal access to a plethora of gyms and fitness studios at a fixed monthly fee. Fitato's umbrella brand has over 650 partners in its network, and with this alliance, the SQUATS community of 520,000 members will get access to customised packages that have been specially designed for them.”


SQUATS has an app of its own called FITTR, which addresses misinformation and quick-fix solutions associated with fitness. The app has been downloaded 4, 00,000 times since September 2018. According to the company, FITTR provides users with everything - from the right knowledge to community support, mentorship, and guidance, and has a team of over 190 consultants to guide them through the process.


Headquartered in Pune, SQUATS was launched in January 2016 as a community on Facebook to address the challenges in the fitness industry where misinformation, distrust, unsatisfactory results, quick-fix solutions, and fad diets are ruining the industry’s reputation.


SQUATS has been profitable since its inception. Actor Suniel Shetty, who is also a fitness icon, has recently become a part of the company as an investor.


(Edited by Megha Reddy)


Also Read

Meet the four startups that are making it big by bootstrapping


  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close
Report an issue
Authors
Rashi Varshney

Rashi is a Delhi-based Journalist interested in tech,people, and startups,Tell her your story at rashi@yourstory.com

Related Tags

Trending Now

Trending Stories

Start small to go big: here are 35 profitable businesses you can start in India within Rs 10,000

Sanjana Ray

[Funding alert] Premium workwear brand FableStreet raises Rs 21 Cr in Series A led by Fireside Ventures

Sujata Sangwan

This workshop by IIIT Hyderabad is helping demystify the world of AI and ML

Apoorva Puranik

[Funding alert] The Moms Co raises $5M led by Saama Capital and DSG Consumer Partners

Sujata Sangwan
Daily Capsule
An exclusive interview with Ratan Tata, the man behind one of India’s oldest business empires (and other top stories of the day)
Read Here

Latest

Updates from around the world

Regional content accounted for 40 pc of Hotstar traffic in 2019, sports scaled "unparalleled heights"

Sohini Mitter

Jio, Airtel, Vodafone could double profits by 2021 riding on mobile tariff hike: CRISIL

Sohini Mitter

HC declines to order linking of FB, Twitter, WhatsApp accounts with Aadhaar, PAN

Press Trust of India

Vishal Sikka joins Oracle's board of directors

Press Trust of India

[Funding alert] The Moms Co raises $5M led by Saama Capital and DSG Consumer Partners

Sujata Sangwan

Mall91 set to acquire StompMarket to empower its sellers with ERP solutions

Sujata Sangwan

Our Partner Events

Hustle across India
Tue Oct 08 2019

She Builds Tech Mentorship Program

Vijayawada
Tue Nov 19 2019

Zoholics

Mumbai
Thu Jan 09 2020

GIPC 2020

New Delhi
Thu Feb 13 2020

Future of Women 2020

Bangalore