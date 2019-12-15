An exclusive interview with Ratan Tata (and other top stories of the week)

Mr. Ratan Tata, one of India's leading businessman and the patriarch of Tata Sons, dreams of an equal India where the rich and the poor have the same opportunities.





He says, “I dream of an India that would be an equal opportunity country – a country where we diminish the disparity between the rich and the poor and, most importantly, give an opportunity to anyone to succeed as long as they have the willingness and endurance to do so.





Recently, the 81-year-old doyen of the Tata group – one of India’s most influential business leaders, who has largely eschewed the public eye for the most part of his life, posted a 16-page pitch deck PowerPoint presentation on Instagram, for the entrepreneurs of India's fast-growing startup ecosystem.





And, who better than the Chinese to get in the Indian startup ecosystem!





As the mobile internet market in China reaches a saturation, an increasing number of Chinese entrepreneurs are now eyeing other developing markets where mobile internet is just starting to take off. Many of these countries such as Southeast Asia, India, Latin America, and even Africa, are seeing their internet sector dominated by Chinese companies.





Hans Tung, the Managing Partner at GGV Capital and a seven-time Forbes Midas Lister, explains the reason behind the “Chuhai” wave and how Chinese companies can best recruit local talent and bridge cultural gaps.









How startups from Bharat are scoring big and inspiring others to take the big leap





This year, YourStory dived deeper to explore the startup ecosystem in Tier II and Tier III cities of India. But what exactly made these startups from Bharat work? Let’s take a look.





This VC fund will dedicate $100 million to invest in Indian B2B startups





Season Two Ventures, an early-stage venture capital fund founded by Sajan Pillai strongly believes that it is an opportune time to nurture and invest in the B2B startups in India, which will lead them to a global scale.





[Year in Review 2019] 10 most-watched YourStory exclusive interviews





With 2019 coming to a close, we take a look at the YourStory exclusive video stories that our readers and viewers loved the most this year.

The top trends that will shape the future of Indian small businesses





The small business and MSME sector will play a critical role in achieving India’s goal of becoming a $5 trillion economy by 2025. Read on to find out the top industry trends in 2020 that will impact a sector employing over 100 million people and accounting for 45 percent of manufacturing output.





How Cisco is transforming the company’s supply chain and value delivery by going digital





Daisy Chittilapilly, Head of Digital Transformation at Cisco for India and SAARC, speaks about how the IT and networking conglomerate has transformed its workplace, services, supply chain, and security with digitisation.





Top 5 gaming trends in India to watch out for in 2020





From the rise of social gaming apps and cloud-based gaming services to cheaper AR/VR headsets, 2020 is poised to be a key year for India’s gaming industry.





