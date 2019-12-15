An exclusive interview with Ratan Tata (and other top stories of the week)

Mr. Ratan Tata, one of India's leading businessman and the patriarch of Tata Sons, dreams of an equal India where the rich and the poor have the same opportunities.

By Team YS
15th Dec 2019
  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close

Mr. Ratan Tata, one of India's leading businessman and the patriarch of Tata Sons, dreams of an equal India where the rich and the poor have the same opportunities.


He says, “I dream of an India that would be an equal opportunity country – a country where we diminish the disparity between the rich and the poor and, most importantly, give an opportunity to anyone to succeed as long as they have the willingness and endurance to do so.


Recently, the 81-year-old doyen of the Tata group – one of India’s most influential business leaders, who has largely eschewed the public eye for the most part of his life, posted a 16-page pitch deck PowerPoint presentation on Instagram, for the entrepreneurs of India's fast-growing startup ecosystem.


Ratan Tata

And, who better than the Chinese to get in the Indian startup ecosystem!


As the mobile internet market in China reaches a saturation, an increasing number of Chinese entrepreneurs are now eyeing other developing markets where mobile internet is just starting to take off. Many of these countries such as Southeast Asia, India, Latin America, and even Africa, are seeing their internet sector dominated by Chinese companies.


Hans Tung, the Managing Partner at GGV Capital and a seven-time Forbes Midas Lister, explains the reason behind the “Chuhai” wave and how Chinese companies can best recruit local talent and bridge cultural gaps.


Hans


Here's what you need to know to stay caught up on Indian startups, innovations and more...


How startups from Bharat are scoring big and inspiring others to take the big leap


This year, YourStory dived deeper to explore the startup ecosystem in Tier II and Tier III cities of India. But what exactly made these startups from Bharat work? Let’s take a look.


This VC fund will dedicate $100 million to invest in Indian B2B startups


Season Two Ventures, an early-stage venture capital fund founded by Sajan Pillai strongly believes that it is an opportune time to nurture and invest in the B2B startups in India, which will lead them to a global scale.


Sajan

[Year in Review 2019] 10 most-watched YourStory exclusive interviews


With 2019 coming to a close, we take a look at the YourStory exclusive video stories that our readers and viewers loved the most this year.

The top trends that will shape the future of Indian small businesses


The small business and MSME sector will play a critical role in achieving India’s goal of becoming a $5 trillion economy by 2025. Read on to find out the top industry trends in 2020 that will impact a sector employing over 100 million people and accounting for 45 percent of manufacturing output.


SMB

How Cisco is transforming the company’s supply chain and value delivery by going digital


Daisy Chittilapilly, Head of Digital Transformation at Cisco for India and SAARC, speaks about how the IT and networking conglomerate has transformed its workplace, services, supply chain, and security with digitisation.


Top 5 gaming trends in India to watch out for in 2020


From the rise of social gaming apps and cloud-based gaming services to cheaper AR/VR headsets, 2020 is poised to be a key year for India’s gaming industry.


Now get the Daily Capsule in your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter today!


  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close
Report an issue
Authors
Team YS

Related Tags

Trending Now

Trending Stories

How B2B travel startup TravClan hit Rs 100 Cr in sales in just 14 months of starting up

Sutrishna Ghosh

[Funding alert] Logistics startup Rivigo is raising $20M in Series F from SAIF and Spring Canter Investment

Sujata Sangwan

[Year in Review 2019] 5 reasons why this was the ‘year of gaming’ in India

Sohini Mitter

[Startup Bharat] With just Rs 20 lakh capital, this Nashik-based e-marketplace has sold products worth Rs 31 Cr

Sindhu Kashyaap
Daily Capsule
An exclusive interview with Ratan Tata (and other top stories of the week)
Read Here

Latest

Updates from around the world

How India’s top cycle brand also supports arts: Serendipity Arts Festival 2019 kicks off in Goa

Madanmohan Rao

Best of Weekender: A tête-à-tête with lawyer-turned-actor Nidhi Bisht, a date with singer Nikhita Gandhi, and why Echoes of Earth was India's coolest music festival

Asha Chowdary

The Fitbit Versa 2 is better than its predecessor, but still limited as a smartwatch

Sahil Bhalla

[The Turning Point] From starting with a team of 4 in 2013 to reaching 10 million students on its platform — the story of Toppr

Apurva P

2019 Throwback: Bursting the startup bubble

Debolina Biswas

With 1 million+ downloads and 5k paid subscribers, how Riyaz is taking the music tech space by storm

Sutrishna Ghosh

Sign up for our Daily Newsletter

Our Partner Events

Hustle across India
Tue Oct 08 2019

She Builds Tech Mentorship Program

Vijayawada
Tue Nov 19 2019

Zoholics

Mumbai
Thu Jan 09 2020

GIPC 2020

New Delhi
Thu Feb 13 2020

Future of Women 2020

Bangalore