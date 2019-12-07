Exploring VOOT Kids app; PUBG to launch web series

VOOT Kids wants to make screen time more meaningful for early learners. Tencent Games announces PUBG-themed web series in Hindi.

By Team YS
7th Dec 2019
  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close

Looks like Viacom 18 has ventured into the rapidly growing edtech space of India. VOOT Kids, its multi-format learning and infotainment app for children, was launched in June. And, in four months, it has crossed one million installs on Google Play Store.


VOOT Kids wants to make screen time more meaningful for early learners and stocks over 5,000 hours of content across 20,000 video shows, pictorial ebooks, audio stories, interactive quizzes, and games


VOOT_Capsule

Tencent Games announces PUBG-themed web series in Hindi

PUBG Mobile

The five-part series, titled Dosti Ka Naya Maidan, has been developed by the PUBG Mobile India team in association with Lightspeed & Quantum Studios, and will go live on December 25. To tap into PUBG's viral popularity in India, the show has been created in Hindi. It also explores locally-relevant entertainment narratives such as dosti (friendship).


Kiran Mazumdar Shaw shares Biocon journey

Kiran Mazumdar Shaw

In this episode of the #InsightsPodcast series, Kiran Mazumdar Shaw, Chairperson and MD of Biocon, talks about starting up and her strategic shift to the biopharma industry, and gives young entrepreneurs advice on innovation, problem-solving, and mentorship.


Villgro announces Rs 4 crore investments through iPitch fund

Villgro-funding

Social enterprise incubator Villgro announced its investees for its iPitch fund, at Villgro’s annual ‘Unconvention’ conference held on Friday. This year, iPitch has facilitated funding of over Rs 4 crore for innovative startups across the agribusiness, health, and renewable energy domains.


This IIT alumnus quit her corporate job to start a plant-based nutrition brand

Aarti Gill OZiva

Aarti Gill, Co-founder, OZiva

Aarti Gill quit her corporate job to follow her interest in preventive healthcare and start OZiva, an active nutrition brand. It offers a range of products that consist of botanical extracts, plant and whole food based nutrition.


Elon Musk tells LA court he doesn't have enough cash

Yourstory

Elon Musk

The Billionaires Index by Bloomberg reports SpaceX Founder Elon Musk's net worth to be at $26.4 billion and his Tesla stock at $14.6 billion. Appearing before a federal court and jury in Los Angeles, Musk spoke of his stock in Tesla and SpaceX, revealing that he is worth around $20 billion.


This choreographer who is empowering underprivileged children

Vinay Sharma

Vinay Sharma, Founder, Sinhayana Foundation.

Vinay Sharma’s Dance Out Of Poverty initiative has trained 2,500 children and adolescents in slums across Delhi and Mumbai. Eighty of them have found employment as dance instructors.


Mastercard ties up with Tourism Authority of Thailand to draw more tourists from India

Mastercard

Mastercard is enabling digital payments across over one million acceptance points in Thailand. It has named Bangkok the top travel destination in the world in its Global Destination Cities Index 2019.


Now get the Daily Capsule in your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter today! 


  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close
Report an issue
Authors
Team YS

Related Tags

Trending Now

Trending Stories

Lenskart FY19 revenue rises; losses narrow

Sameer Ranjan

How Paytm Mafia-backed Daalchini is bringing home-cooked meals to the table

Sindhu Kashyaap

Nykaa turns profitable this fiscal, clocks 108 pc growth in revenue

Sampath Putrevu

100 Pipers ‘Play for a Cause’ hits the right notes with 100 gigs in a single day

Apoorva Puranik
Daily Capsule
Exploring VOOT Kids app; PUBG to launch web series
Read Here

Latest

Updates from around the world

[Jobs roundup] Channelise your strong administrative and communication skills as a company secretary with these job openings

Swetha M

[The Turning Point] How a former Amazon finance manager started an art-inspired fashion jewellery brand – the story of Voylla

Debolina Biswas

Tencent Games announces PUBG-themed web series in Hindi

Sohini Mitter

Villgro announces Rs 4 crore investments through iPitch fund at Unconvention 2019

Debolina Biswas

With a net worth around $20B, Elon Musk tells LA court he doesn't have enough cash

Sampath Putrevu

Audio book review: ‘Twin Beds’ by Anita Nair brings alive the rediscovery of love in a stagnant marriage; Konkona Sen Sharma and Satyadeep Mishra weave magic as narrators in this Storytel Original

Apoorva Puranik

Sign up for our Daily Newsletter

Our Partner Events

Hustle across India
Tue Oct 08 2019

She Builds Tech Mentorship Program

Vijayawada
Tue Nov 19 2019

Zoholics

Mumbai
Thu Jan 09 2020

GIPC 2020

New Delhi
Thu Feb 13 2020

Future of Women 2020

Bangalore