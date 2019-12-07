Exploring VOOT Kids app; PUBG to launch web series

Looks like Viacom 18 has ventured into the rapidly growing edtech space of India. VOOT Kids, its multi-format learning and infotainment app for children, was launched in June. And, in four months, it has crossed one million installs on Google Play Store.





VOOT Kids wants to make screen time more meaningful for early learners and stocks over 5,000 hours of content across 20,000 video shows, pictorial ebooks, audio stories, interactive quizzes, and games.





The five-part series, titled Dosti Ka Naya Maidan, has been developed by the PUBG Mobile India team in association with Lightspeed & Quantum Studios, and will go live on December 25. To tap into PUBG's viral popularity in India, the show has been created in Hindi. It also explores locally-relevant entertainment narratives such as dosti (friendship).





In this episode of the #InsightsPodcast series, Kiran Mazumdar Shaw, Chairperson and MD of Biocon, talks about starting up and her strategic shift to the biopharma industry, and gives young entrepreneurs advice on innovation, problem-solving, and mentorship.





Social enterprise incubator Villgro announced its investees for its iPitch fund, at Villgro’s annual ‘Unconvention’ conference held on Friday. This year, iPitch has facilitated funding of over Rs 4 crore for innovative startups across the agribusiness, health, and renewable energy domains.





Aarti Gill, Co-founder, OZiva

Aarti Gill quit her corporate job to follow her interest in preventive healthcare and start OZiva, an active nutrition brand. It offers a range of products that consist of botanical extracts, plant and whole food based nutrition.





Elon Musk

The Billionaires Index by Bloomberg reports SpaceX Founder Elon Musk's net worth to be at $26.4 billion and his Tesla stock at $14.6 billion. Appearing before a federal court and jury in Los Angeles, Musk spoke of his stock in Tesla and SpaceX, revealing that he is worth around $20 billion.





Vinay Sharma, Founder, Sinhayana Foundation.

Vinay Sharma’s Dance Out Of Poverty initiative has trained 2,500 children and adolescents in slums across Delhi and Mumbai. Eighty of them have found employment as dance instructors.





Mastercard is enabling digital payments across over one million acceptance points in Thailand. It has named Bangkok the top travel destination in the world in its Global Destination Cities Index 2019.





Now get the Daily Capsule in your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter today!



