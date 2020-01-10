Why 2020 is the year of reckoning for Indian startups (and other top stories of the day)

The startup landscape of India has become an epitome of innovation, milestones and successes. If 2018 was remembered for the landmark Flipkart-Walmart deal worth $15 billion, 2019 was the year of unicorns.

By Team YS
10th Jan 2020
Over the last decade, India has proven its mettle, emerging as the third-largest entrepreneurial hotspot in the world.


But, an economic slowdown and the fall of WeWork proved to be a rude awakening for entrepreneurs and investors alike. While investors are becoming a bit cautious, funding is still strong, with 2019 closing at $11.1 billion. 


Investors tell us that this year, everyone will be 'cautiously bullish'. Read more to find out what 2020 will bring for the ecosystem.


Capsule

Uber zooms focus on safety in India with new features

uber

Sachin Kansal, Senior Director of Global Safety Products, Uber

The company announced that it is introducing a range of new safety features for riders and drivers, including RideCheck, a feature that detects trip irregularities, and audio recording, which will be rolled out as a pilot in India later this year.


At CES 2020, Mark Cuban tells entrepreneurs to invest in AI or risk becoming a dinosaur

Mark Cuban, entrepreneur, AI, Shark Tank, startups

Variety co-editor-in-chief Andrew Wallenstein and Shark Tank investor Mark Cuban at the CES 2020 consumer technology summit at Las Vegas, Nevada

Mark Cuban is bullish on artificial intelligence (AI) technology and is investing in startups that leverage AI to create world-changing solutions, the serial entrepreneur and Shark Tank investor said at CES 2020.


It’s a great time to be an entrepreneur and investor in India: Tej Kapoor

Tej Kapoor, Fosun RZ Capital

Tej Kapoor, Fosun RZ Capital

In this episode of 100X Entrepreneur podcast, Tej Kapoor of Fosun RZ Capital shares his insights on working with both large-scale markets as well as seed-stage startups in India and China.


How Toral Singh of Studs and Stones is putting the bling in the lives of women

studs and stones

Toral Singh with women employees at Studs and Stones.

SaaS in the spotlight as startup opportunities abound in India

B2B SaaS startup

Saas startups are here to stay

India has become a hotbed for SaaS companies, with more than 468 startups from the space being funded between 2017 and 2019. Scale is a given, as there are now five SaaS unicorns from India or of Indian origin.


Two former NASA Earth scientists are solving India’s farming issue

Social Story

Cristina Milesi, CTO and Malikarjun Kunkunuri, CEO NIruhi Climate and Ecosystem

Niruthi provides field-level information needed by farmers to better manage their crops. Currently, it serves over one million farmers and over 20 million hectares of croplands.


PM calls for focussed effort to make India $5T economy

Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday called for a focussed effort to make India a $5 trillion economy in an interaction with economists, sector experts and successful young entrepreneurs ahead of the Union Budget for 2020-21. 


Authors
Team YS

