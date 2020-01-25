Bank on your future with these job openings in the banking sector

If your diplomatic skills are on par with your analytic skills, and you are good at finance management and customer engagement, here are a few job openings for you

By Swetha M
25th Jan 2020
The banking sector is considered as the backbone of the Indian economy. While banking jobs are often considered monotonous, however, with the advent of new fields such as investment banking and digital banking, it has become one of the most coveted job sectors in the country.


With digitalisation taking over India, there has also been a continuous growth in the banking sector. As many private banks are propping up to increase the convenience for customers, a plethora of opportunities are made available for the young job seekers.


While job roles like Assistant Manager and Sales officer are still in demand, new roles like digital/virtual relationship manager are much sought after by youngsters.


YourStory has curated a list of job openings in the banking sector:


Virtual Relationship Manager

HDFC Bank

Experience needed: 0-4 years


HDFC is on the lookout for young and enthusiastic candidates who can handle customer engagement by providing a consistent and superior digital experience. They must enhance customer relationship and promote digital banking services, and will be responsible for the accurate resolution of customer queries and complaints. They should also ensure the staff are trained on product knowledge.


For more information, click here.

Acquisition Manager – Digital Banking

Kotak Mahindra Bank

Experience needed: Not specified


Successful candidates must handle investment and insurance requirements of customers. They should inform customers of new products or product enhancements. They will maintain complete customer relationship record and work towards customer value. They will have to track customer complaints and turnaround times for customer satisfaction.


For more information, click here.

Regional Program Manager

YES Bank

Experience needed: Not specified


The selected candidates will be responsible for recruiting relationship managers and training them. They should rigorously monitor cross sell on the portfolio and build capability across RMs to manage business independently. They should review the RMs on a regular basis to ensure their efficiency and compliance. They should collaboratively work with the team to ensure optimal support to the customers.


For more information, click here.

Sales Officer – Business Banking

IDFC Bank

Experience needed: 0-4 years


IDFC is looking for a strong spirited candidate who can introduce and acquire new CA customer in the identified segment. They must ensure sourcing of quality current accounts. They will assist the Sales Manager in catchment mapping and scoping exercise. They should ensure proactive registration and activation of acquired customers to direct banking channels. Exceeding the target of customer acquisition should be their constant goal.


For more information, click here.

Service Relationship Manager

Citibank

Experience needed: 2-5 years


The private bank is looking for a candidate who values quality and timeliness of service. They will deliver wealth management services to the clients and manage client transactions. They are expected to take ownership of client investigations and collaboratively work to ensure effective resolution. They must proactively participate in client visit and perform service quality check-in calls to clients. They should also appropriately assess risk when business decisions are made and safeguard Citigroup, its clients and assets.


For more information, click here.


(Edited by Megha Reddy)


