Budget 2020: The Finance Ministry’s ‘sweet’ gesture

The customary ‘Halwa’ ceremony, just days ahead of the Budget, took place at the North Block on Monday.

By Ramarko Sengupta
20th Jan 2020
  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close

The Finance Ministry on Monday afternoon hosted the customary ‘Halwa’ ceremony. The event marked the beginning of printing documents for Budget 2020. The annual ritual took place at the North Block, where the ministry is housed. The event was attended by officials and clerks of the ministry along with the Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.


halwa ceremony


Hosting the ceremony a few days before the Budget is presented is an annual tradition of the government. The Budget is due to be presented by the Finance Minister on February 1.


The traditional Indian dessert is prepared in a large kadhai or vessel and served to the Finance Ministry staff as part of the ritual.The Halwa ceremony is a gesture to recognise and acknowledge the efforts of every staff member that has been a part of the budget-making and printing process. 


After the ceremony, the staff members move to the basement of the North Block for around 10 days and remain there. They are completely cut off from the outside world, including their families, without any form of communication. 


The staffers only come out of the basement, once the Finance Minister presents the Budget in the Parliament. The practice followed for years is done to prevent any leaks before the annual Budget is presented.



Also Read

Things you might not know about Nirmala Sitharaman, India’s first full-time woman Finance Minister


  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close
Report an issue
Authors
Ramarko Sengupta

Ramarko Sengupta is a senior Editor with YourStory and is based in Delhi.

Related Tags

Trending Now

Trending Stories

Actor Mahesh Babu launches his apparel brand, The Humbl Co, on Myntra

Sujata Sangwan

How this 32-year-old entrepreneur is disrupting India’s $1.96 B online education market with his digital classroom

Sutrishna Ghosh

Here's how ex-Flipkart CTO Ravi Garikipati's fintech startup aims to enable financial inclusion at the bottom of the pyramid

Tarush Bhalla

Former Paytm executive Sonia Dhawan joins SAIF Partners

Tarush Bhalla
Daily Capsule
Making the world better, one step at a time - your startup fix for the week
Read Here

Latest

Updates from around the world

[Funding alert] Digital wealth manager Kristal.AI raises $6M from Chiratae Ventures

Sujata Sangwan

This viral video gave Anand Mahindra an 'inferiority complex'

Sohini Mitter

Commerce ministry for restricting duty-free alcohol purchase to one bottle

Press Trust of India

Actor Mahesh Babu launches his apparel brand, The Humbl Co, on Myntra

Sujata Sangwan

Falcon Edge Capital raises $45.7M for its India-focussed fund

Rashi Varshney

Here's how ex-Flipkart CTO Ravi Garikipati's fintech startup aims to enable financial inclusion at the bottom of the pyramid

Tarush Bhalla

Our Partner Events

Hustle across India
Tue Oct 08 2019

She Builds Tech Mentorship Program

Vijayawada
Tue Nov 19 2019

Zoholics

Mumbai
Thu Jan 09 2020

GIPC 2020

New Delhi
Thu Feb 13 2020

Future of Women 2020

Bangalore