Will Budget 2020 rev up the auto sector and EVs in India?

Economists and market experts may argue that the automobile sector factors for a major chunk of the overall economy. However, 2019 will be remembered as its worst-ever year in the last two decades.

According to data by the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM), the total passenger vehicle sales during 2019 declined by 12.75 percent to 29,62,052 units compared to 33,94,790 units a year ago.

On the other hand, the government has been stressing on the adoptability of electric vehicles, resulting in more than one million EVs hitting the road in India over the last two years.

Schemes such as Faster Adoption and Manufacture of Electric Vehicles (FAME) and a government nod for setting up 2,636 charging stations in 62 cities across 24 states and union territories also bolstered India’s EV growth.

With the government going all out to up the electric mobility game in India, here’s why startups think it is just the tip of the iceberg.

Indian startups and investors associated with the ecosystem are grappling with certain regulatory constraints. Think-tank iSPIRT makes suggestions on how Union Budget 2020 can help boost entrepreneurial activity in the country.





Dr Namrata Rupani is an accomplished dentist and commercial photographer.

Dr Namrata Rupani ran a dental clinic in Hyderabad for 16 years and then decided to get behind the camera to follow her passion. She now runs Capture Life, a company that integrates her practice, photography, and a fine art prints service.





In this episode of 100X Entrepreneur podcast, Sanjay Swamy, Managing Partner of Prime Venture Partners, shares what he learnt from being both, an entrepreneur and an investor.





Ashutosh Giri, Founder, Fresh Rooms.

Fresh Rooms is setting up IoT-based multipurpose public toilets with waterless washrooms, shower areas, locker rooms, and dedicated baby care spaces. The model works on a pay-use-redeem concept.





Has Marie Kondo changed your life? Her new book will change the way you work as well. Check out our recommends of much-anticipated non-fiction releases for 2020.





As India tries to deal with the plastic and e-waste problem, entrepreneurs have been quick to capitalise on the need for recycling. Here are three entrepreneurs who are making cash out of trash by recycling waste material.





Founder of Prodi, Ritkrit Jain

Founded by Ritkrit Jain in 2016, in Italian, Prodi means "a group of brave and courageous people". Now, the interior design company plans to reach Rs 300 crore mark by the next financial year.





Now get the Daily Capsule in your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter today!



