Become a data-driven manager with a new-age MBA(X) from NMIMS Global Access

No matter what industry or organisation you belong to, there is very little today that is not impacted by data analytics. Successful leaders in the fast-changing business landscape need to equip themselves with analytics skills to develop innovative products for the new wave of customers. That being said, several organisations have positions in business analysis and data science that they are unable to close. According to the Talent Demand & Supply Report: Big Data and Analytics by NASSCOM and Zinnov, the total number of AI and Big Data Analytics job openings in India is estimated to go up by 2,30,000 by 2021 but the fresh employable talent or university talent available will be just 90,000, leaving a huge competency gap of 1,40,000.





Online education platform upGrad observed that quality professional MBA education has a critical demand-supply imbalance, and thus launched the MBA (Executive) with Specialisation in Business Analytics with NMIMS Global Access School for Continuing Education in September 2019.

A program for the next generation of business leaders

The 'MBA (Executive) with specialisation in Business Analytics', crafted by NMIMS Global Access School for Continuing Education and powered by upGrad is designed specifically for working professionals. It includes 1000+ hours of rigorous learning and 200+ hours of live faculty interaction. The objective is to empower the next generation of leaders to make better data-driven decisions and succeed in business roles using analytics.





"The MBA(X)-BA by NMIMS Global Access is at par with the best on-campus executive MBA programs across the world. Moreover, upGrad’s excellent interactive learning and evaluation system enables you to balance work, life with studying thus empowering you to act on your goals without putting your work-life on hold,” says Rajiv Shah, Director and CEO, NMIMS Global Access.

What does the program flow look like?

Learners get access to core management topics and skills, which include managerial economics, business statistics, python for business analytics, behavioural sciences, exploratory data analytics, Machine Learning, social media analytics, fraud and risk analytics, among others. These sessions will be hosted through engaging videos, faculty live sessions and hands-on projects. During the last term, learners get to showcase the skills they learnt through a three-month-long industry-driven capstone project, where a seasoned industry expert will provide guidance and feedback.





You only need to commit 20-25 hours of your time every week to the program. This includes 5-7 hours of Interactive learning time, 6-8 hours of assignments and projects, and 3-5 hours of live interaction with NMIMS faculty and industry experts.

What's in it for the learners?

Recognised degree - Get a recognised MBA (Executive) from a University accredited Grade A+ by NAAC and awarded Autonomy Category 1 by UGC

Get a recognised MBA (Executive) from a University accredited Grade A+ by NAAC and awarded Autonomy Category 1 by UGC Diverse curriculum - Access to a unique management program that helps you integrate concepts across functional domains with analytics

Learn from the best NMIMS faculty, top academicians, industry experts from renowned universities like CFAI Hyderabad, IMT Ghaziabad, IIMs, IITs, University of Missouri-Rolla, US, and so on

Learn from the best NMIMS faculty, top academicians, industry experts from renowned universities like CFAI Hyderabad, IMT Ghaziabad, IIMs, IITs, University of Missouri-Rolla, US, and so on Mentorship - Get unparalleled one-on-one mentorship from industry experts and timely doubt resolution via Q&A forum

Get unparalleled one-on-one mentorship from industry experts and timely doubt resolution via Q&A forum

Gain access to extensive 360-degree career coaching services and get introduced to the right opportunities to upgrade yourself Collaborative industry projects - Learn through 20 real-life industry projects sponsored by top companies across industries and a capstone project

Learn through 20 real-life industry projects sponsored by top companies across industries and a capstone project

upGrad's mentorship program ensures that learners receive strong hand-holding through ‘student-mentors’ - the single point of contact for every learner’s non-academic query. Basecamp - Meet offline for extensive peer-to-peer learning, networking and idea exchanges, career-building events, and more

Who can apply?

If you're a mid-level working professional in marketing and sales, HR, finance, operations, software and IT, or anyone looking for an analytics-oriented leadership role, you can apply. You need to have a bachelor’s (10+2+3) degree in any discipline from a recognised university with minimum 55% and 3+ years of work experience OR a bachelor’s (10+2+3) degree in any discipline from recognised universities with minimum 55% and a postgraduate /professional degree with minimum 55% and 2+ years of work experience.





Applicants are selected based on their profile and performance in the quantitative aptitude, logical and verbal reasoning test, and online interview.

What are the career opportunities?

upGrad has partnered with 250+ companies, so that graduates can work in roles that include, but are not limited to, management consulting, growth manager, business consultant, leadership roles in business analytics, sales, HR, marketing and finance, growth and strategy. upGrad’s hiring partners include Zivame, KPMG, Flipkart, American Express, Fractal, Kantar, Star, among others.

Apply for the program

NMIMS Global Access’ superior academic curriculum and upGrad’s advanced ed-tech platform put together aims to create a pool of top-notch professionals ready to take up industry challenges head-on.





Harsha Bhogle, Indian cricket commentator and journalist in a candid conversation with Ronnie Screwvala, Co-founder and Chairman, upGrad once said, "... you cannot complain today that there are no opportunities, you have no idea what not having an opportunity is.”





Start date - March 30, 2020

Duration - 15 months (5 terms of 3 months each)

Program fee - Rs 4,00,000

Application fee - Rs 1,500





For more information, you can write to executive.mba@nmims.edu.