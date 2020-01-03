Discipline, focus, variation: how these artists continually improve their creativity

Launched in 2014, PhotoSparks is a weekly feature from YourStory, with photographs that celebrate the spirit of creativity and innovation. In the earlier 425 posts, we featured an art festival, cartoon gallery. world music festival, telecom expo, millets fair, climate change expo, wildlife conference, startup festival, Diwali rangoli, and jazz festival.





Karnataka Chitrakala Parishath in Bengaluru recently hosted two exhibitions titled Saturnalia and Kaleidoscope, as well as other showcases by Subash Thodayam and Kolkata’s Contemporary Group. We feature highlights from the exhibitions in this two-part photo essay, along with artist and curator insights.





The Saturnalia exhibition was organised by Wet Palette, a collective founded by watercolour artist Sunil Linus De. It supports upcoming artists with exposure to the world of art through workshops, study tours, and exhibitions.





“Art for me is a way of life. I believe that I’m able to communicate or express ideas through my paintings. Many a time, it has been a reflection of life; I’m happy when I’m able to paint,” explains Sunitha Krishna, in an interview with YourStory.





She is the founder of the studio Brushes and Palette, and paints in watercolours and oils. “I have completed a number of oil paintings over the last four years, and sold a few. One went all the way to Tijuana, Mexico,” Sunitha proudly explains.





She has also tried her hand at acrylic, pastels and colour pencils. In the past four years, she has taken part in four group exhibitions. “I have been a big believer in realistic art, and have now moved to more of hyper-realism,” she adds.





Her two paintings at the Saturnalia exhibition were part of a series called Hidden, with the symbolism of doors and locks (Unlocking the Minds and Doors to Perception). “For me, the world is the largest canvas available,” Sunitha enthuses. More exhibitions are planned this year, including some large canvas watercolours.

“I observe nature and people, how light falls, the angle of shadows, and even the smallest detail. An idea is born as a combination of all these,” she explains. Her liking for rust led her to compose the Hidden series; the works are priced from Rs 5,000 to Rs 10,000.





As trends in the Indian art market, she observes a change from hanging wall calendars to paintings in Indian homes. “The connoisseur appetite for paintings has seen a huge shift in the last two decades, thanks to economic growth and desire for artistic representation in homes,” she explains.





Sunitha defines artistic success in various ways, from appreciation to sales. “For me, success has been when I look at my own work and feel that justice has been done. If one is able to make others see our work through our eyes, that’s a success,” she explains.





Sunitha also calls for greater art appreciation in India. “This is a mindset change. It has to come from not just the artists but the general public in all walks of life. More corporates can gift artwork to people as recognition, which in turn helps artists,” she suggests.





Sunitha advises audiences to approach art with some amount of patience. “No artwork is similar, and no thoughts are the same. Audiences should look at the theme or perspective of the artist for better appreciation,” she adds.





She also offers tips for aspiring artists. “Work hard and harder. There is no shortcut to success. Focus on any one medium and style for some time and master it. Then switch to other mediums and styles,” Sunitha signs off.





