Flipkart opens two new fulfilment centres in Haryana

The new fulfilment centres in Haryana will create over 5,000 jobs, and Flipkart has also tied up with National Skill Development Corporation’s Logistics Skill Sector Council to provide training to these employees.

By Thimmaya Poojary
14th Jan 2020
  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close

India’s leading ecommerce marketplace, Flipkart has opened two of its largest fulfilment centres (FCs) in Haryana, spread across nine lakh square feet.


According to Flipkart, with these two FCs, the ecommerce firm now has 12 assets in Haryana including a supply chain infrastructure for large appliances and non-large appliances (mobile phones, apparel, grocery, and furniture), taking the total asset capacity in the state to over 20 lakh square feet.


The expansion of the FCs will help Flipkart to scale up its supply chain infrastructure in north India. The FCs will enhance the company's ability to support the delivery and supply chain logistics of a wide selection of large and non-large products including furniture and large appliances, offered by sellers and MSMEs in Haryana, giving them access to a national market.


“The facilities will also amplify Flipkart’s capabilities to cater to more consumers in the country,” the company said.


Flipkart-Kalyan

Kalyan Krishnamurthy, CEO, Flipkart Group (right) along with Amitesh Jha, Senior VP, Flipkart at the inauguration of the company's largest fulfilment centres in Farrukhnagar, Haryana

Also Read

Flipkart launches audio-guided tool for first-time shoppers in Hindi and English


During the last festive season, Flipkart’s FCs in Haryana served up to 40 percent of the total number of orders from across India.


According to Flipkart, the new investment in Haryana will create over 5,000 jobs, which will also include employment opportunities for women and differently-abled individuals. The company currently employs more than 10,000 people in Haryana across its supply chain and has created thousands of indirect jobs in the state.


Flipkart has also partnered with the National Skill Development Corporation’s Logistics Skill Sector Council to provide training on the nuances of supply chain and delivery, to ensure skill development, career progression, and growth for its employees.

 

Commenting on the inauguration of the new FCs, Amitesh Jha, Senior Vice President, Flipkart, said,


“Flipkart’s focussed investments in its supply chain have been pivotal to path-breaking, customer experience offerings that have helped build trust in ecommerce. Today, we have one of the strongest supply chain networks in the country, making over 40 million deliveries every month, and employ more than 120,000 people across the country. With the addition of these two facilities, we are further strengthening our supply chain and building capabilities to enable a strong ecosystem for MSMEs, local manufacturers, and in the process create quality local jobs.”


(Edited by Suman Singh)


Also Read

Flipkart to eliminate OTP during checkout for Visa cardholders


  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close
Report an issue
Authors
Thimmaya Poojary
P P Thimmaya is an Associate Editor who is a keen follower of technology trends which are reshaping business dynamics. Focused on the large technology companies and how they are engaging with the start-up community. Always ready to narrate an engaging story.

Related Tags

Trending Now

Trending Stories

OYO’s Ritesh Agarwal pens letter to employees about firings; the startup’s 2020 growth plan

Sindhu Kashyaap

Udemy crosses Tinder to become India's top-grossing Android app

Sohini Mitter

How WhatsApp helps these Himalaya-based entrepreneurs sell at 20 locations across India

Team YS

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella voices concern over CAA, bats for immigrants to create the next unicorn in India

Press Trust of India
Daily Capsule
Why Bengaluru has been an early adopter of innovations (and other top stories of the day)
Read Here

Latest

Updates from around the world

Become a cybersecurity expert with India’s first cybersecurity and cyber defense research centre

Apoorva Puranik

Paytm Payments Bank claims to issue more than 3M FASTags

Tarush Bhalla

Microsoft’s ‘Highway to a Hundred Unicorns’ selects 54 startups from Tier II cities

Apurva P

Need India-specific data to properly implement facial recognition tech: Infosys co-founder

Press Trust of India

[Funding alert] Three startups raise Rs 3.5 Cr at a 'Shark Tank' event organised by JITO Angel Network

Sujata Sangwan

[Funding alert] B2B agritech startup TechnifyBiz raises $2M from Omnivore, Razorpay founders, others

Sohini Mitter

Sign up for our Daily Newsletter

Our Partner Events

Hustle across India
Tue Oct 08 2019

She Builds Tech Mentorship Program

Vijayawada
Tue Nov 19 2019

Zoholics

Mumbai
Thu Jan 09 2020

GIPC 2020

New Delhi
Thu Feb 13 2020

Future of Women 2020

Bangalore