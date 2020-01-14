Flipkart opens two new fulfilment centres in Haryana

India’s leading ecommerce marketplace, Flipkart has opened two of its largest fulfilment centres (FCs) in Haryana, spread across nine lakh square feet.





According to Flipkart, with these two FCs, the ecommerce firm now has 12 assets in Haryana including a supply chain infrastructure for large appliances and non-large appliances (mobile phones, apparel, grocery, and furniture), taking the total asset capacity in the state to over 20 lakh square feet.





The expansion of the FCs will help Flipkart to scale up its supply chain infrastructure in north India. The FCs will enhance the company's ability to support the delivery and supply chain logistics of a wide selection of large and non-large products including furniture and large appliances, offered by sellers and MSMEs in Haryana, giving them access to a national market.





“The facilities will also amplify Flipkart’s capabilities to cater to more consumers in the country,” the company said.





Kalyan Krishnamurthy, CEO, Flipkart Group (right) along with Amitesh Jha, Senior VP, Flipkart at the inauguration of the company's largest fulfilment centres in Farrukhnagar, Haryana





During the last festive season, Flipkart’s FCs in Haryana served up to 40 percent of the total number of orders from across India.





According to Flipkart, the new investment in Haryana will create over 5,000 jobs, which will also include employment opportunities for women and differently-abled individuals. The company currently employs more than 10,000 people in Haryana across its supply chain and has created thousands of indirect jobs in the state.





Flipkart has also partnered with the National Skill Development Corporation’s Logistics Skill Sector Council to provide training on the nuances of supply chain and delivery, to ensure skill development, career progression, and growth for its employees.

Commenting on the inauguration of the new FCs, Amitesh Jha, Senior Vice President, Flipkart, said,





“Flipkart’s focussed investments in its supply chain have been pivotal to path-breaking, customer experience offerings that have helped build trust in ecommerce. Today, we have one of the strongest supply chain networks in the country, making over 40 million deliveries every month, and employ more than 120,000 people across the country. With the addition of these two facilities, we are further strengthening our supply chain and building capabilities to enable a strong ecosystem for MSMEs, local manufacturers, and in the process create quality local jobs.”





(Edited by Suman Singh)







