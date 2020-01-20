Falcon Edge Capital raises $45.7M for its India-focussed fund

Falcon Edge Capital, which has invested in companies like Ola, Quikr, Dailyhunt, Khatabook, and others, manages $2 billion assets globally

By Rashi Varshney
20th Jan 2020
  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close

New York-based hedge fund Falcon Edge Capital, which has invested in companies like Ola, Quikr, Dailyhunt, Khatabook, and others, has raised $45.7 million for its first India-focussed fund called Falcon Edge India I LP.


Funding

In its US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filings, Falcon Edge disclosed that Cayman Islands-based Falcon Edge India I LP is a pooled fund of nine investors, which will focus on private equity investments. However, the filing did not disclose the names of the nine investors on board.


According to media reports, Falcon Edge Capital was looking to raise $100 million for this fund and had received commitments of about $75 million last year.


Started in 2012 by Richard Gerson, Navroz D Udwadia, and Ryan Khoury, Falcon Edge Capital manages $2 billion assets globally. The hedge fund first forayed in India in 2014 where it participated in a $90 million investment round led by SoftBank in real estate platform Housing. Most recently, in October last year, it invested in social commerce startup DealShare. Before that, in July 2019, student housing startup Stanza Living raised an undisclosed amount led by Falcon Edge Capital as a part of its ongoing Series C round.

Funding in Indian startups

India seems to attracts investors despite economic slowdown. The year 2019 saw steady funding activity despite several deterrents owing to political and economic events. All through the year, despite the economic slowdown, the startup ecosystem maintained its momentum of raising funds from investors.


According to YourStory Research, funding in the startup ecosystem in the calendar year 2019 saw only a marginal fall of just 2.4 percent when compared to the corresponding period of 2018 (it is to be noted that for the purpose of this report, the data used was as of December 27, 2019). The funding raised during this period amounted to $11.1 billion across 830 deals. The total funding raised by the Indian startup ecosystem in 2018 was $11.38 billion.



(Edited by Megha Reddy)


Also Read

2 years ahead of IPO, Ola shows significant revenue growth, narrowed losses, compared to FY18


  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close
Report an issue
Authors
Rashi Varshney

Rashi is a Delhi-based Journalist interested in tech,people, and startups,Tell her your story at rashi@yourstory.com

Related Tags

Trending Now

Trending Stories

Actor Mahesh Babu launches his apparel brand, The Humbl Co, on Myntra

Sujata Sangwan

How this 32-year-old entrepreneur is disrupting India’s $1.96 B online education market with his digital classroom

Sutrishna Ghosh

Former Paytm executive Sonia Dhawan joins SAIF Partners

Tarush Bhalla

This viral video gave Anand Mahindra an 'inferiority complex'

Sohini Mitter
Daily Capsule
Making the world better, one step at a time - your startup fix for the week
Read Here

Latest

Updates from around the world

[Funding alert] Digital wealth manager Kristal.AI raises $6M from Chiratae Ventures

Sujata Sangwan

Budget 2020: The Finance Ministry’s ‘sweet’ gesture

Ramarko Sengupta

This viral video gave Anand Mahindra an 'inferiority complex'

Sohini Mitter

Commerce ministry for restricting duty-free alcohol purchase to one bottle

Press Trust of India

Actor Mahesh Babu launches his apparel brand, The Humbl Co, on Myntra

Sujata Sangwan

Here's how ex-Flipkart CTO Ravi Garikipati's fintech startup aims to enable financial inclusion at the bottom of the pyramid

Tarush Bhalla

Our Partner Events

Hustle across India
Tue Oct 08 2019

She Builds Tech Mentorship Program

Vijayawada
Tue Nov 19 2019

Zoholics

Mumbai
Thu Jan 09 2020

GIPC 2020

New Delhi
Thu Feb 13 2020

Future of Women 2020

Bangalore