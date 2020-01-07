Funding in the Indian startup ecosystem in 2019 (and other top stories of the day)
According to YourStory Research, funding in the startup ecosystem in 2019 saw a marginal fall of just 2.4 percent when compared to 2018.
Money lies at the heart of any business. And, for startups, funding is everything!
2019 was a year fraught with many political and economic events, several regulatory challenges, and an unfavourable taxation system. But the Indian startup ecosystem showed great tenacity despite these deterrents.
According to YourStory Research, funding in the startup ecosystem in 2019 saw a marginal fall of just 2.4 percent when compared to 2018. Indian startups raised $11.1 billion across 830 deals. The total funding raised in 2018 was $11.38 billion.
All through the year, despite the economic slowdown, the startup ecosystem maintained its momentum of raising funds, bucking the trend of the overall macro-economy.
Why Bengaluru is India’s hub for nurturing high-growth soonicorns
The Bengaluru Innovation Report 2019 reveals that India's Silicon Valley is the undisputed hub when it comes to nurturing high-growth soonicorns, with more potential unicorns 'than Delhi and Mumbai combined'.
Using Facebook, WhatsApp, Abhilasha Jain started up Marwadi Khana
Abhilasha Jain started Marwadi Khana from her home kitchen to showcase traditional Marwari food. Today, she has set up her own kitchen and caters to a large number of orders in Gurugram.
From Apple to 5G, AI, robotics – here's what’s in store at CES 2020
CES 2020, the annual tech bonanza, kicks off this week in Las Vegas, promising a slew of new product launches, the latest in consumer tech innovations, high profile speakers, and more. Catch our coverage all the way from Vegas.
How this single mother is uplifting the lives of 200 families in Kerala
Sifiya Haneef was widowed at 20 with two children to take care of. But this did not deter her from pursuing higher education and uplifting the lives of people around her.
Amazon India inks long-term deals with Future Retail, FCL
Amazon India has entered into long-term business agreements with Future Group to expand the reach of the latter's retail stores and consumer brands through its online marketplace.
This entrepreneur started a business of wigs and extensions made of human hair
Nishtha Malik lost her mother to cancer just before she turned 18 years old. The memory of her mother looking for a good wig during chemotherapy led her to start Beaux, which offers wigs and hair extensions made of human hair. Launched in June 2019, the company has made sales of Rs 12-15 lakh.
This IIT Bombay alumni’s startup achieved profitability within a month
Pune-based software startup Coditas has served more than 132 clients across the globe so far, including HDFC Life, Symantec, Coverfox, and ZestMoney.
