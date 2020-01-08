GDP growth seen slipping to 11-yr low of 5pc this fiscal: Govt data

As per the first advance estimates of the national income released by the National Statistical Office (NSO), the manufacturing sector output growth will decelerate to 2 percent in 2019-20.

By Press Trust of India
8th Jan 2020
  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close

India's GDP growth is seen dipping to an 11-year low of 5 percent in the current fiscal, mainly due to poor performance by the manufacturing and construction sectors, government data showed on Tuesday.


As per the first advance estimates of the national income released by the National Statistical Office (NSO), the manufacturing sector output growth will decelerate to 2 percent in 2019-20, down from 6.9 percent in the previous financial year.


Likewise, the construction sector growth is estimated at 3.2 percent as against 8.7 percent in 2018-19.


According to back series GDP data released by the government in November 2018, the previous low in economic growth was recorded at 3.1 percent in 2008-09.


$5 trillion GDP
Also Read

India will struggle to achieve 5 pc GDP growth in 2020: US economist Steve Hanke


The dismal performance for the fiscal was anticipated as the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) growth in the first quarter was 5 percent and 4.5 percent in the subsequent three-months period.


The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) had also lowered its forecast for the economic growth to 5 percent while announcing its bi-monthly monetary policy last month.


The macro-economic data is important as Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman would be using it for preparing Budget estimates for the next financial year. She is expected to present the Budget 2020-21 in Parliament on February 1.


The NSO data further revealed that deceleration in growth will also be witnessed in other key segments, like agriculture, electricity, gas and water supply, trade, hotel and transport sector, financial, real estate, and professional services.

Whereas, some sectors, including mining, public administration, and defence, showed minor improvement.


As per the advance estimates for 2019-20, the growth in real GDP during 2019-20 is estimated at 5 percent as compared to 6.8 percent in 2018-19.


The estimated growth of real GVA (Gross Value Added) in 2019-20 is 4.9 percent as against 6.6 percent in 2018-19.


The GVA at basic prices for 2019-20 from agriculture, forestry, and fishing sector is estimated to grow by 2.8 percent as compared to 2.9 percent in 2018-19, the CSO statement said.


As regards, mining and quarrying sector, the GVA at basic prices for 2019-20 is estimated to grow at 1.5 percent as compared to 1.3 percent in 2018-19.


The per capita income at current prices is estimated at Rs 1,35,050, showing a rise of 6.8 percent, as compared to Rs 1,26,406 during 2018-19 with the growth rate of 10.0 percent.

Gross Fixed Capital Formation (GFCF) at current prices is estimated at Rs 57.42 lakh crore in 2019-20 as against Rs 55.70 lakh crore in 2018-19.


At constant (2011-12) prices, the GFCF is estimated at Rs 45.93 lakh crore in 2019-20 as against Rs 45.48 lakh crore in 2018-19.


"In terms of GDP, the rates of GFCF at current and constant (2011-12) prices during 2019-20 are estimated at 28.1 percent and 31.1 percent, respectively, as against the corresponding rates of 29.3 percent and 32.3 percent, respectively in 2018-19," the CSO said.


Commenting on the data, ICRA principal economist Aditi Nayar said the momentum of spending by the central government dipped in October-November 2019, and there are apprehensions that revenue concerns may necessitate an expenditure squeeze, which has emerged as a key risk to the pace of economic growth.


"For FY20 as a whole, we expect GVA and GDP growth to print at 5.1 percent and 5.3 percent, respectively, modestly higher than the advance estimates of 4.9 percent and 5.0 percent," she said.


(Edited by Suman Singh)


Also Read

Startups are rewriting India’s economic roadmap, will lead India’s march to $5 trillion GDP


  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close
Report an issue
Authors
Press Trust of India

Related Tags

Trending Now

Trending Stories

[Funding alert] SaaS startup HighRadius becomes 2020's first unicorn, raises $125M in Series B from ICONIQ Capital, others

Thimmaya Poojary

Meet the four startups that are making it big by bootstrapping

Rashi Varshney

How Actlogica leverages various apps from Zoho's software suite to manage, service and scale their operations

Jerlin Justus

[Funding alert] Rage Coffee gets funding from TV actor Rannvijay Singh, Refex Capital, Keiretsu Forum, others

Rashi Varshney
Daily Capsule
At CES 2020, tech giants unveil the future of gadgets (and other top stories of the day)
Read Here

Latest

Updates from around the world

TikTok expands community guidelines to bring greater transparency for users

Press Trust of India

MDR waiver: RBI may have to shell out Rs 1,800 Cr to banks

Press Trust of India

Mantra Capital launches $60M early-stage fund to invest in Indian, US startups

Thimmaya Poojary

PhonePe launches new savings product ‘Liquid Fund’ for users on the platform

Tarush Bhalla

QR code facility for voters to be in 11 assembly constituencies in Delhi

Press Trust of India

Technological innovation a key driver to boost economy: Venkaiah Naidu

Press Trust of India

Sign up for our Daily Newsletter

Our Partner Events

Hustle across India
Tue Oct 08 2019

She Builds Tech Mentorship Program

Vijayawada
Tue Nov 19 2019

Zoholics

Mumbai
Thu Jan 09 2020

GIPC 2020

New Delhi
Thu Feb 13 2020

Future of Women 2020

Bangalore