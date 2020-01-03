What investors expect from Indian startups in 2020; Tell us what you expect from YourStory in the next decade

As we step into 2020, investors tell us that this year, everyone will be 'cautiously bullish' and there will be a bigger focus on more capital-efficient business models.

By Team YS
3rd Jan 2020
  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close

India, now the third-largest startup ecosystem in the world, saw a steady rise in the emergence of unicorns in 2019 with nine new companies entering the coveted $1 billion valuation club. In 2019, we got our third fastest unicorn - Ola Electric. This was also the year when the majority of new entrants came from B2B – including Druva, Icertis, CitiusTech, Delhivery, and Rivigo.


Amidst all this frenzy, startup funding did suffer a small setback at the end of 2019. But is it too soon to conclude anything? Now, as we step into 2020, investors tell us that this year, everyone will be 'cautiously bullish' and there will be a bigger focus on more capital-efficient business models. Read more to know what 2020 holds from the investor standpoint.


In other news, as we enter the beginning of a new decade, we at YourStory want to continue to ignite change and help shape the future of the new Indian economy. For this, we want you to tell us what you want to see more. We have put together a brief questionnaire to know what you expect from us at YourStory in the next decade. Join us as we continue to harness the power of storytelling to enable positive change. 


Take the YourStory survey here.


next decade

Great companies are built on obsession and paranoia: Gaurav Munjal

Gaurav Munjal

Gaurav Munjal

In this episode of 100X Entrepreneur podcast, Gaurav Munjal of Unacademy shares his insights on creating a dent in the edtech industry, and how one can grow personally and professionally.


TravelSpoc helps users customise holidays the old-fashioned way

TravelSpoc

The team at TravelSpoc

Thiruvananthapuram-based startup TravelSpoc is a collaborative common platform for travel agents and operators to showcase their tour packages and products. The startup is an Artificial Intelligence (AI)-based ecosystem that makes the best travel experience available to travellers – sourced from multiple travel agents.


Nearly 50 pc startups dealt in innovative products: RBI survey

startups

The pilot survey on the Indian startup sector was conducted from November 2018 to April 2019. Startups in six sectors – agriculture, data and analytics, education, health, IT consulting/solution and manufacturing – accounted for nearly 50 percent of the survey respondents. 


Social startups that made headlines in 2019

SS

As 2019 comes to an end, there have been many innovations led by startups in the social sector. From spacetech startups using satellites to address the environmental issues to startups building innovative solutions to educate the underprivileged children. Amid the rising number of startups today, SocialStory brings you the startups who changed the world across all the social verticals in 2019.


How FnV Farms plans to disrupt the food supply chain

FnV Farms lead

Founded by an IIT-B grad, Mumbai-based FnV Farms has built a unique sourcing and last-mile delivery model for fresh fruits and vegetables by combining a robust supply chain mechanism with cutting-edge data science. Buyers can get same-day deliveries for free.


This entrepreneur built an FMCG company with Rs 250 Cr turnover

Netsurf

Sujit Jain, Founder, Chairman & Managing Director, Netsurf Network

Started in 2001 as a small direct selling company of software products, Netsurf Network expanded its verticals in less than two decades to clock Rs 250 crore turnover. It has now entered the US market.


UPI recorded 1.31 billion transactions in December 2019

UPI

The National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI), which operates UPI and other retail networks, tweeted that the total UPI transactions in the country for December 2019, stood at 1.31 billion. At the same time, the total value transacted through the network also increased, reaching Rs 2.02 lakh crore.


Now get the Daily Capsule in your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter today! 


  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close
Report an issue
Authors
Team YS

Related Tags

Trending Now

Trending Stories

Chandrayaan-3 launch in 2021, four from IAF chosen for Mission Gaganyaan

Press Trust of India

ISRO, Xiaomi in advanced talks over NaVIC chipsets

Press Trust of India

Ditching a salary in pounds to start up in India, this entrepreneur now offers small-ticket loans

Thimmaya Poojary

2019 Throwback: Startups that shut down this year

Debolina Biswas
Daily Capsule
What investors expect from Indian startups in 2020; Tell us what you expect from YourStory in the next decade
Read Here

Latest

Updates from around the world

[Year in Review 2019] From a focus on AI to rise in regional language content, top trends seen in edtech

Ramarko Sengupta

This Bengaluru-based fintech startup enables people to save, invest, and become Wealthy

Vishal Krishna

[App Fridays] Meet Breaker, the Instagram for podcasts

Sohini Mitter

[Startup Bharat] With clients like Flipkart and Instamojo, Ahmedabad-based LegalWiz.in is making starting up easier

Debolina Biswas

Average Indian spends 1,800 hours a year on their smartphone

Rashi Varshney

How this blockchain startup helps individuals control and monetise their personal data, intellectual property

Sampath Putrevu

Our Partner Events

Hustle across India
Tue Oct 08 2019

She Builds Tech Mentorship Program

Vijayawada
Tue Nov 19 2019

Zoholics

Mumbai
Thu Jan 09 2020

GIPC 2020

New Delhi
Thu Feb 13 2020

Future of Women 2020

Bangalore