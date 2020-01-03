What investors expect from Indian startups in 2020; Tell us what you expect from YourStory in the next decade

India, now the third-largest startup ecosystem in the world, saw a steady rise in the emergence of unicorns in 2019 with nine new companies entering the coveted $1 billion valuation club. In 2019, we got our third fastest unicorn - Ola Electric. This was also the year when the majority of new entrants came from B2B – including Druva, Icertis, CitiusTech, Delhivery, and Rivigo.





Amidst all this frenzy, startup funding did suffer a small setback at the end of 2019. But is it too soon to conclude anything? Now, as we step into 2020, investors tell us that this year, everyone will be 'cautiously bullish' and there will be a bigger focus on more capital-efficient business models. Read more to know what 2020 holds from the investor standpoint.





Gaurav Munjal

In this episode of 100X Entrepreneur podcast, Gaurav Munjal of Unacademy shares his insights on creating a dent in the edtech industry, and how one can grow personally and professionally.





The team at TravelSpoc

Thiruvananthapuram-based startup TravelSpoc is a collaborative common platform for travel agents and operators to showcase their tour packages and products. The startup is an Artificial Intelligence (AI)-based ecosystem that makes the best travel experience available to travellers – sourced from multiple travel agents.





The pilot survey on the Indian startup sector was conducted from November 2018 to April 2019. Startups in six sectors – agriculture, data and analytics, education, health, IT consulting/solution and manufacturing – accounted for nearly 50 percent of the survey respondents.





As 2019 comes to an end, there have been many innovations led by startups in the social sector. From spacetech startups using satellites to address the environmental issues to startups building innovative solutions to educate the underprivileged children. Amid the rising number of startups today, SocialStory brings you the startups who changed the world across all the social verticals in 2019.





Founded by an IIT-B grad, Mumbai-based FnV Farms has built a unique sourcing and last-mile delivery model for fresh fruits and vegetables by combining a robust supply chain mechanism with cutting-edge data science. Buyers can get same-day deliveries for free.





Sujit Jain, Founder, Chairman & Managing Director, Netsurf Network

Started in 2001 as a small direct selling company of software products, Netsurf Network expanded its verticals in less than two decades to clock Rs 250 crore turnover. It has now entered the US market.





The National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI), which operates UPI and other retail networks, tweeted that the total UPI transactions in the country for December 2019, stood at 1.31 billion. At the same time, the total value transacted through the network also increased, reaching Rs 2.02 lakh crore.





