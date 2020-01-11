A customer success manager at a high-growth organisation is essentially the one accountable to facilitate and develop customer relationships that accelerate retention and loyalty. These departments are comparatively newer in the industry, and started to emerge only with digital transformation and CX.





Success departments are relatively new and are used mainly in technical companies, specifically in software. Customer success managers often provide technical support with the goal to keep customers satisfied with the business’s products.





If you are looking to work as a customer success manager, YourStory has curated some job openings for you:





Customer Success Manager

Whatfix

Experience required: 4 to 8 years





The shorlisted candidate will get involved in the entire customer lifecycle, from on-boarding and till the duration of the subscription period. Whatfix prefers those with work experience in a high-touch customer-facing role, preferably in a B2B SaaS or tech product-based company with International Fortune 500 customers.





The candidates must show exemplary written and verbal communication skills to work with international customers, and must have exceptional ability to communicate and foster positive business relationships. S/he should have a strong business sense to keep looking out for new use cases and solutions using Whatfix to create a win-win situation with customers.

For more information, click here.

Customer Success Manager

DealsInsight

Experience required: N/A





The customer success manager at DealsInsight will be reporting to the VP - Sales and Marketing. S/he will conduct site visits for new prospects at DealsInsight's existing and ongoing projects, on demand from the sales team. The required candidate will also participate in closure meetings along with the sales team for understanding customer requirements at the time of closure.





Further, s/he will be responsible for arranging and delivering customer training, ensuring customer success by being the single window for all customer communications from customers sign up to delivery. S/he will be a bridge between customers and the operations team for seamless communication.





For more information, click here.

Customer Success Manager

Leap Finance

Experience required: 5-plus years





The candidate will be responsible for setting up a sales or support centre from scratch. S/he will hire and guide a team of customer support and sales executives to counsel students to avail an education loan.





The candidate will be required to monitor and manage a number of moving parts at any given point of time, such as interviews with borrowers and collecting of user feedback. The ideal candidate should be familiar with CRM tools as well as tactical solutions.





For more information, click here.

Customer Success Manager

Oracle

Experience required: 5 to 8 years





The candidate will be the first contact for prospects and produces quality leads for the Oracle Sales Force. Further, s/he will be responsible for driving maximum adoption and consumption of Oracle University Learning Subscriptions and identify expansion opportunities via high value relationships with the client.





S/he should be able to demonstrate time management, basic telesales skills, and knowledge of Oracle products and services.





For more information, click here.

Customer Success Specialist Manager

Cisco

Experience required: 5 to 7 years





The candidate will be required to build close relationships with customers, CX counterparts, architects, and engineers to achieve goals. S/he will deliver accelerators and the ATX (Ask-the-expert) to a diverse set of customers that qualify, tailoring deliverables and producing quantifiable business outcomes with scope and on-time engagement.





Further, s/he will collaborate with account teams, CS, and Partners to improve customer adoption, address product concerns, and drive incremental growth.





For more information, click here.









(Edited by Teja Lele Desai)



