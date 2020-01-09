[Jobs roundup] If product management is your calling, check these openings at Amazon, Paytm, McAfee, and Meesho

For any company, a product manager is an extremely important employee as s/he aligns the company with the market.





A product manager's major role is ensuring that the company's product supports its overall strategy and goal. S/he is responsible for the development of products for the organisation, by owning the business strategy behind the product, specifying its functional requirements and managing the launch of features.





The product manager addresses market needs and represents a viable business opportunity by delivering a differentiated product. S/he is responsible for managing the product throughout its lifecycle, from conception to end-of-life.





If product management is your calling, YourStory has curated a few job openings for you:





Senior Product Manager Technical: Alexa India

Amazon

Experience required: 7-plus year s





Amazon is looking for a senior product manager who will define key product features and prioritisation in Alexa experiences, based on voice of customer, user research, and competitive reviews.





The candidate will be required to work closely with engineering, operations and business development teams in Seattle, California, and India. The candidate must have a strong analytical and quantitative skills with the ability to use data and metrics to back up assumptions, recommendations, and drive actions; an MBA degree is desirable.





Product Manager - Paytm Travel

Paytm

Experience required: 4-8 years





The candidate will be required to understand customer requirements, market gaps and needs, and drive release-level feature choices. S/he should connect activities and deliverables to business outcomes and should have the ability to define economic rationale for every major effort and translate into metrics.





The candidate should be passionate about building world-class products on the web and mobile. Work experience in the internet or ecommerce industry is preferred.





Group Product Manager - Consumer Software

McAfee

Experience required: 5-plus years





McAfee is looking for someone who has worked in a consumer-facing product management role with a focus on delivering delightful mobile experiences. The Group Product Manager will be responsible for defining and communicating product strategy and roadmap, and evangelising across the consumer organisation.





S/he will be responsible for aggregating and assessing product feedback and feature requests to identify unmet customer needs and opportunities.





Product Manager

Zoomcar

Experience required: 3-plus years





The selected candidate will be responsible for ideating new product features and improving existing ones. S/he should be highly data-driven and customer-focused to understand opportunities for improvement through connect.





The product manager should be able to collaborate with the marketing and tech team to ensure successful launch of products.





Product Manager

Meesho

Experience required: 1 to 4 years





Social ecommerce startup Meesho is looking for a product manager to develop and manage its seller-facing products. S/he should be marshalling large amounts of data to make decision and build products. The candidate will be required to track health of business, user engagement and product performance. Further, s/he will be responsible for market landscaping and competitive analysis.





