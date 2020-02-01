[Jobs roundup] In line to be the next famous fashionista? Set a trend through these openings

‘Your clothes speak for you’ has become the trend in this fashionable world. Today, everybody wishes to style themselves differently for different occasions.





Fashion designers and stylists strive to satiate these never ending fashion needs of the society. Be it for casual, western, or ethnic wear, there is quite the demand for all styles.





If you have an inclination for creativity, style, and originality, a career in fashion is apt for you. YourStory has curated a list of openings for fashion designers and stylists.





Fashion Designer

Chumbak Design Pvt Ltd

Experience needed: 4-6 years





Chumbak is on the lookout for a candidate with an outstanding taste and overall eye for design. They must use their fashion intuition to design an assortment that drives category specific growth and increases profitability. They must stay updated on trend shifts and source a library of new materials and techniques for accessories. They should manage creative concepts, style ideas and design plans.





For more information, click here.

Junior Fashion Stylist

Wordplay Content

Experience needed: Not specified





As a junior fashion stylist, the candidate has to source necessary apparel, accessories, and props to style catalogue or themed shoots. They have to prepare for photoshoots with mood boards and style charts. Maintaining a comprehensive database of photoshoot images and cataloguing them is their duty. Candidates with an ability to create multiple styling options within given time frames are much preferred for this role.





For more information, click here.

Fashion Designer

SN India

Experience needed: Not specified





The company is looking for an energetic candidate who will be responsible for conceptualising, designing, and supporting developments of apparel products. They should complete detailed design briefs and conduct seasonal research on fashion trends. They must refine outfits for apparels. They should ensure that there is an appropriate balance of looks, silhouettes, fabrics, patterns, and colours.





For more information, click here.

Fashion Designer

Meraj Designer Studio

Experience needed: Not specified





Successful candidates should study fashion trends and anticipate designs that will appeal to consumers. They must select fabrics, embellishments, colours or styles for each garment or accessory. They are expected to work with other designers or team members to create prototype design. They have to market designs to clothing retailers or consumers and also oversee the final production of the design.





For more information, click here.

Manager – Design – Men’s wear (woven)

Myntra Jabong

Experience needed: 4-6 years





The ideal candidate will be someone who is highly detail oriented and has a strong understanding of the youth culture. They must research seasonal trends, colours, prints, fabrics, and styling. The candidate will be responsible to create detailed tech-packs that illustrate design and construction details with accuracy. They should also collaborate with buying and sourcing teams for effective design development.





For more information, click here.





(Edited by Megha Reddy)







