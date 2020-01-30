[Jobs roundup] Fancy yourself as a chef? Here's your chance to cook up a storm

The love for good food has driven a great evolution in the food business. The field of culinary arts has seen enormous opportunities. There are places for personal chefs, sous chefs, pastry chefs on the production side and equally important roles like culinary product developer in management.









YourStory has curated a list of job openings for culinary artistes:

Sous chef – Continental

Experience needed: 7 years





An experienced sous chef with good communication skills would fit the job role perfectly. They are expected to ensure a positive working environment throughout the kitchens while upholding culinary and hotel standards. They must ensure food hygiene, licensing and safety standards are followed. They will have to work closely with standard recipes and plate presentation and correctly date and store food.





Culinary product developer

Amazon

Experience needed: 2-3 years





Amazon is looking for an enthusiastic, creative and collaborative food professional who can join their development team to develop food products. The candidate will work on all stages of recipe and brand development. They should be able to transition from cooking menu items to recipe data input. The ideal candidate will be someone with great kitchen skills, articulate communication, a passion for fresh prepared food and experience in a food manufacturing environment.





Chef

Say Chef

Experience needed: 7 years





Selected candidates must construct menus with new or existing culinary creations ensuring variety and quality of servings. They should control and direct food preparation process and plan orders of equipment or ingredients as per requirements. They will be responsible for hiring, managing and training kitchen staff. Complying with nutrition and sanitation regulations is a part of their duty.





Culinary Associate

Marriott

Experience needed: 1-3 years





Marriott is on the lookout for a culinary associate with a positive outlook and attention to detail. They must prepare fresh ingredients for cooking according to recipes/menu. They will cook and test foods to ensure proper preparation and temperature. Operating kitchen equipment safely will be their responsibility. They should ensure proper sanitation and cleanliness of surfaces and storage containers. Previous kitchen experience is a big plus.





Sous chef – Indian speciality

Sheraton

Experience needed: 4 years





At Sheraton, the sous chef must exhibit culinary talents by personally performing tasks while leading the staff and managing all food related functions. They will manage the operating budget but work to improve customer satisfaction. They should ensure that culinary standards and responsibilities are met. They should guide the staff and establish an open, collaborative relationship with employees.





